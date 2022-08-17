Afro pop, RnB and Soul singer Yvan Buravan died on the night of Wednesday in India where he was undergoing treatment for pancreatic cancer.

Buravan was transferred to India on August 4 on the support of the Rwandan government after it emerged that the singer was in critical conditions.

The 27 year old began his music career in 2009-2012 when he started to participate in talent shows. His melodic voice attracted the attention of the judges.

He has left a record to be the first Rwandan musician to have won the Prix Decouvertes RFI music award in 2018.

His last tweets show the singer’s latest hits including Twaje, Gusakara, Ye Aye, Impore, I love you too, Tiku Tiku among others.

His first songs, ‘Urwo Ngukunda’ and ‘Malaika’released early 2015 put the singer on the music scene both locally and internationally.

The death of the singer has come unexpected and shocked the entire Rwandan community, the music industry in particular as well as his friends, family and fans as expressed in the statement released by the management.

“His loss will be immensely felt by his friends and through our industry. We are certain that our community will remain united, as we go through this unspeakable tragedy,” the management statement writes.

“Yvan Buravan was a genuine soul that radiated happiness to everyone around him. He motivated all of us to love our Country and our culture,” the statement adds.

Saddened by the sudden passing of my good friend @yvanburavan. What an amazing human being he was!

May your soul Rest In Eternal Peace. pic.twitter.com/vFMfIJgkPJ — Dr. Ron Adam (@AmbRonAdam) August 17, 2022

A very humble request to our local Radio & TV Stations: Can we pause at noon – 12:00, and play one of Yvan Buravan' songs, to mourn our greatest singer and celebrate what he did for Rwanda's music industry? Murakoze.

🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/mvU8zNvFQN — Ruzindana Rugasaguhunga (@RuzindanaRUGASA) August 17, 2022

Our deepest condolences to @yvanburavan family, fans and the extended Rwandan music industry for this tragic loss. Today from noon to 1 PM, we shall play his songs to honor his legacy #YB pic.twitter.com/7AKOz4D5aY — Kigali Channel 2(KC2) (@KC2_RW) August 17, 2022