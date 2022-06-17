Rwanda Formed Police Unit-Three (RWAFPU-3) serving under the UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS), on Thursday, June 16, donated assorted scholastic materials and personal hygiene products to pupils of Green Sudd Nursery and Primary School in the capital Juba.

The donation is a financial contribution by the men and women of RWAFPU-3 contingent to mark the international Day of the African Child (DAC)’ held under the theme: “Eliminating Harmful Practices Affecting Children: Progress on Policy & Practice since 2013.”

The DAC is celebrated every June 16, to reflect on the progress made towards children’s rights as well as barriers they continue to face.

The donated items include exercise books, reams of paper, pens, pencils and sanitary towels.

The occasion was graced by the UNMISS Police Commissioner, Madam Christine Fossen and Police peacekeepers from other contributing countries.

In an interview, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Grace Uwimana, the contingent commander for RWAFPU-3, said that protection of children and supporting them is vital to building peace and development.

“Children are future leaders, they have rights which should be respected. Due to their vulnerability they should be protected and supported to live their dreams. As RWAFPU-3, it is also our mandate to protect but also support these children in their hurdles in education,” said SSP Uwimana.

The Day of African Child is also aimed at taking stock of what has been done in adopting policies and practices and to reflect on what more needs to be done to effectively eliminate harmful practices affecting children in Africa.