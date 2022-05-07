Rwandan peacekeepers (Rwanbatt3) under United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) conducted patrol from Durupi Base Camp, Juba to Ngangala in Lokiliri Payam about 65 km from Durupi Base Camp and established Temporary Operating Base (TOB).

During their stay, they conducted joint community work with locals of Lokiliri Payam by cleaning bushes around Lokiliri health centre from 4 to 6 May 2022.

After community work the peacekeepers conducted sensitization on prevention of malaria which is a common disease in this place. They also provided mosquito nets to locals.

On behalf of local population, Mr Elia John LUIS a nurse at Lokiliri Health Centre commended the RDF for support given to the local community.