Rwandan Peacekeepers Provide Medical Care Services In S. Sudan
Rwandan peacekeepers (Rwanbatt3) under United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) conducted patrols from their base at Durupi in Juba to Lainya County about 84 Kms from Juba and established a Temporary Operating Base (TOB), where they provided Force Protection (FP) to United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS) workers currently conducting mine clearing along Lainya – Wonduruba road axis.
During their stay the peacekeepers also provided medical care services to people living around Lainya County.
To date 41 children and adults have benefited from different medical services.
The Temporary Operating Base was established on December 13, 2021 and will be maintained until end of January 2022.
Madam Geetha PIOUS, Head of Field Office at UNMISS Headquarters Juba, thanked Rwanbatt3 on the job done.
“People in LAINYA are happy with the TOB and appreciate Rwanbatt3 for providing medical assistance to them. People of Lainya received security during festive season and can now move without fear of attack, thanks to the TOB located near” she said.
Rwanda Is Proud Of you – Kagame To Men And Women In Service
President Paul Kagame and the Commander-in-Chief of the Rwanda Defense Forces has praised security organs for the effort and dedication they have demonstrated throughout the year to meet their obligations diligently despite challenges.
In the end of the year message, President Kagame said that the year 2021 was characterized by challenges both at home and away, however, that security organs have shown dedication and commitment in protecting Rwandans.
“I wish to convey to you my appreciation for your dedication and commitment in fulfilling your missions of defending and protecting the people of Rwanda in the year 2021, a period which was characterized by a wide range of challenges at home and abroad,” Kagame said in a statement issued on Thursday evening.
“Despite the challenges which include the COVID pandemic, you continue to meet and exceed expectations with unwavering diligence, selflessness and professionalism. Our nation is proud of you,” the statement adds.
The President, however, reminded security organs to remain vigilant.
“As we begin a new year, I urge you to strive to preserve the values we stand for and uphold the resolute spirit that defines us as Rwandans and as a people. I want you to renew the pledge to the Rwandan flag, and continue to work diligently to fully deserve the trust placed in you by our people and our allies,” he added.
Deployment and Foreign relations
The Commander in Chief categorically appreciates the results displayed by troops deployed abroad.
“I take this opportunity to express specific appreciations to those serving abroad both through bilateral arrangement or peacekeeping missions. Being far from your loved ones, especially during the festive season is a special way of expressing your commitment to sacrifice peace and stability on your commitment to sacrifice peace and stability on our continent and beyond. The whole nation is graceful for your service.”
In July, more than 1,000 Rwandan troops were sent to fight Islamic insurgents in Cabo Delgado province of Mozambique.
Since the deployment in Mozambique, RDF has eliminated Islamic insurgents from their key territories.
Regarding activities of peacekeeping missions, Rwanda has three battalions and a Level II Hospital deployed under the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic, after an additional deployment of an Infantry Battalion of 750 military personnel in August.
This time Kagame did not rather talk about anything regarding the frosty relations between Rwanda and Uganda.
Death Toll Over Poisonous Local Brews Doubles
Eight people have so far died after consuming local brews called Umuneza and Tuzane.
Four people died last week.
The brews have been banned by Rwanda’s Drug Food Authority from the market.
When the first incidents occured on December 27, Regis Mudaheranwa, Gasabo District Deputy Executive administrator confirmed that the four men passed away due to local brew called Umuneza and Tuzane but did not give full information on the results.
Following the reports of deaths on Christmas, ‘Umuneza and Tuzane’ brands were immediately banned for market supply and consumption by the Rwanda Drug Authority (FDA.
Sources say that those who died had been drinking the alcohol a day before Christmas.
Faustin Machara, a doctor at Rwanda Biomedical Center said the victims were affected because the brewers did not have enough knowledge on guidelines.
“It is possible that when the brewers do not have enough knowledge on mixing the ingredients can produce a half-distilled alcohol which is dangerous to the consumers. When the processed products are not processed well it can sometimes end up becoming poisonous,” he explains.
FDA is conducting a thorough inspection alongside laboratory findings so as to trace the cause of consequences that consumers had, the FDA had banned the sell, supply and consumption of alcohol Banana based beverages.
National “Breakfast Prayer” Event Cancelled
The National Prayer Breakfast that was scheduled for 9 January has been suspended for a time to be communicated due to the rising Covid-19 figures according to organizers.
Eric Munyemana, Rwanda Leaders Fellowship, in the communique confirms the postponement of the annual National Breakfast that was scheduled in January.
“In the name of Rwanda Leaders’ Fellowship, we inform you that the annual National Breakfast that has been scheduled to take place on January 9 has been postponed due to the increasing cases of the Covid-19 pandemic. We will transmit Kokomo the date on which it will take place,” reads a statement signed by Eric Munyemana.
With citation of a biblical prophecy in the book of Jeremiah, Munyemana quoted the word “I know the plans I have for you are plans to prosper you and not to harm you”
Rwanda is experiencing the increase of Covid-19, where on this Wednesday the new cases arose to 2083 infections.
The National Prayer Breakfast 2020 edition, which was scheduled to take place earlier this year, was also canceled due to the sharp rise in the Covid-19 cases.
The annual National Prayer Breakfast is organized by Rwanda Leaders Fellowship and brings together government officials, the private sector, and members of civil society, to thank God for Rwanda’s achievements over the past year and to launch new initiatives.
Rwanda is a secular state and has seen an increase in christianity in the past few years.
For many, National Prayer Breakfast is an affirmation that there is an intersection of faith and leadership.
