Rwanbatt3 (1st Bn) and Rwanda Aviation Unit serving under the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) have been decorated with UN medals to peacekeepers for their contribution to peace and security in South Sudan.

The ceremony was held at Durupi base camp, Juba on August 26, 2022.

In his remarks, Rwanbatt-3 Contingent Commander, Col Christophe RUTAREMARA who spoke on behalf of both contingents thanked the leadership of UNMISS, the Government of South Sudan and other stakeholders for their collaboration to accomplish the UNMISS mandate.

The ceremony was presided over by Acting Force Commander, Major General Main Ullah CHOWDHURY, who appreciated Rwanbatt-3 and Rwanda Aviation Unit for their contribution to maintaining peace and security in South Sudan.

“I want to reiterate that both contingents have exhibited a high level of professionalism, determination, and dedication in the fulfilment of the respective missions and tasks for the overall UNMISS mandate achievement…The medal is an acknowledgement of your hard work, sacrifice, commitment and devotion towards the mandate and your support and assistance towards the consolidation of lasting peace in South Sudan” Said Major General Main Ullah CHOWDHURY.

Rwanbatt3 started its tour of duty on 29 October 2021, and conducted various operations including Patrols, establishing Temporary Operating base far from battalion headquarters, CIMIC activities ranging from medical care services, water supply and community work. While Rwanda Aviation Unit 10 provided Air-service and patrols.

The event was attended by different dignitaries including South Sudanese People Defence Force (SSPDF) Representatives, Rwandan community living and working in South Sudan, UN leadership, Sister Contingents among others.