The UN, on Thursday, decorated 186 Rwandan Police peacekeepers serving in South Sudan with the ‘UN Service Medal’ in recognition of their professional and distinguished service under its mission in South Sudan.

Those decorated include 160 officers under Rwanda Formed Police Unit Two (FPU-2), 26 serving as Individual Police Officers (IPOs) and UN-Police Chief of Staff, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Barthelemy Rugwizangoga.

The medal parade ceremony was held at the FPU-2 base camp in the capital Juba and was presided over by UNMISS Police Commissioner, Madam Unaisi Lutu Vuniwaqa.

The FPU is charged with protection of high profile officials, public order management, protection of internally displaced persons, key installations and infrastructures, patrols and escort duties, among others.

On the other hand, IPOs act as trainers and mentors.

The ceremony was also attended by peacekeepers from other contributing countries as well as senior officers from South Sudan National Police Service (SSNPS).

Present at the function was Brig. Gen. Eugene Nkubito, Sector Commander for Juba.

Madam Vuniwaqa thanked the Government of Rwanda for its commitment to international peace. She further lauded the decorated officers for their hard work, courage and dedication in performing professionally and with integrity. She mentioned that the United Nations, the people of South Sudan and country in general is proud of their peacekeeping services.

“Fellow peacekeepers, finally it has been a pleasure to have awarded you the UN peacekeeping medals in recognition of your outstanding work in South Sudan. Your medals represent a personal sacrifice you have made as part of our joint endeavor to protect civilians and sustain durable peace in this country,” Madam Vuniwaqa said.