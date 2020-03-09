Peas locally known as Amashaza present a very valuable opportunity to farmers and other people interested in value addition through agro processing.

Nutrition Scientists in the US have come up with a new innovation that strategically turns peas into alternative milk.

For Rwanda, milk is mostly obtained from dairy cattle. However, the Peas present a very interesting opportunity that farmers may have to consider navigating.

Pea milk is also called pea-protein drink. It is largely processed from yellow peas and not the green peas.

The Farms need to first get yellow peas and dry them and mill into flour, which is then separated into its various components and blended with water, sunflower oil and salt, and fortified with vitamins.

The liquid obtained is a starchy, creamy off-white colour and suitable for those who have soy and nut allergies, as well as gluten intolerances.

The first brands to launch pea milk were US-based brands Ripple (who received Silicon Valley investment) and Bolthouse Farms.

Nutritional profile

Pea milk is as high in protein as cow’s milk (around 8 grams per cup) and higher in calcium.

Word on the street is that the US brands will be fortifying their pea milks with vitamin B12 to assist vegans and vegetarians in obtaining sufficient amounts.

Ripple Pea Milk is also said to include algal oil, a marine algae source of omega-3.(Important to note: the only reason cow’s milk and beef are B12 rich is because cows are supplemented, too.

The sad truth is that the vast majority of our soil simply isn’t rich enough to offer a naturally high quantity of B12 from grazing alone.)

What are the various benefits of drinking pea milk?

Highly nutritious

Good amount of plant-based protein

Low-calorie

Less amount of sugar and carbs

Hypoallergenic

Highly nutritious

Pea milk has a good amount of nutrients in them as compared to the rest of the milk. It contains potassium, good fat, vitamin D, vitamin A, iron, calcium, calorie etc.