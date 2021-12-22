Rwandan Envoy In Mozambique Meets Defence Minister

Claude Nikobisanzwe High Commissioner of Rwanda to Mozambique has held discussions with Maj.Gen. Cristovão Artur Chume, Minister of Defense Mozambique as part of deepening cooperation between the two countries.

“We commended the excellent collaboration of joint forces fighting terrorism in Cabo Delgado and discussed how we can build on the security gain for sustainable peace and development,” High Commissioner Nikobisanzwe said on Tuesday after the meeting.

Rwanda has a contingent of 1,000 soldiers the biggest foreign force in resource-rich Cabo Delgado, which is the site of a U$20 billion liquefied natural gas project operated by French energy giant Total.

The Rwandan joint force has been instrumental in dislodging the Islamist insurgents that had been controlling this region for five solid years as they introduced draconian sharia laws.

Rwandan troops arrived in July on a mission that was initially meant to last three months but in just a month wiped out bases of the insurgents. Mozambiquan and Rwandan forces notched up a major victory in August.

However, there are still pockets of scattered suicide attacks which will be managed by Mozambique security.

Moçambique has quickly created a new elite special force that will replace foreign troops once they exit the country in a yet to be announced period.

Rwandan experts are training this new special composite force that will respond to kidnappings and terrorism in the country.

Despite the security pact between the two countries, Rwanda and Mozambique are yet to explore trade opportunities especially, tourism, air transport, construction, private security, technology, education, mining and fisheries among others.