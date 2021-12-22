Cabo Delgado
Rwandan Envoy In Mozambique Meets Defence Minister
Claude Nikobisanzwe High Commissioner of Rwanda to Mozambique has held discussions with Maj.Gen. Cristovão Artur Chume, Minister of Defense Mozambique as part of deepening cooperation between the two countries.
“We commended the excellent collaboration of joint forces fighting terrorism in Cabo Delgado and discussed how we can build on the security gain for sustainable peace and development,” High Commissioner Nikobisanzwe said on Tuesday after the meeting.
Rwanda has a contingent of 1,000 soldiers the biggest foreign force in resource-rich Cabo Delgado, which is the site of a U$20 billion liquefied natural gas project operated by French energy giant Total.
The Rwandan joint force has been instrumental in dislodging the Islamist insurgents that had been controlling this region for five solid years as they introduced draconian sharia laws.
Rwandan troops arrived in July on a mission that was initially meant to last three months but in just a month wiped out bases of the insurgents. Mozambiquan and Rwandan forces notched up a major victory in August.
However, there are still pockets of scattered suicide attacks which will be managed by Mozambique security.
Moçambique has quickly created a new elite special force that will replace foreign troops once they exit the country in a yet to be announced period.
Rwandan experts are training this new special composite force that will respond to kidnappings and terrorism in the country.
Despite the security pact between the two countries, Rwanda and Mozambique are yet to explore trade opportunities especially, tourism, air transport, construction, private security, technology, education, mining and fisheries among others.
Cabo Delgado
New Filipe Jacinto Nyusi Airport To Boost Economy
A newly constructed airport named ‘Filipe Jacinto Nyusi Airport’ is highly expected to trigger economic activities in Mozambique’s Limpopo region.
The construction work cost about U$75 million an amount disbursed by the Government of the People’s Republic of China, in the form of donations.
This airport was inaugurated last week by the president Filipe Nyusi which he described as a milestone, which opens a new page in the development of the tourism sector and in attracting investments.
According to him, this airport will boost several projects in tourism, mineral exploration and mega-projects of the Special Economic Zone for Agribusiness in the Limpopo Valley, approved this year by the Government, with a view to increasing production, productivity and industrialization in the province.
However, the infrastructure has been questioned, as it is approximately 220 kilometers from Maputo International Airport, pointing out that it could become a “white elephant”.
Filipe Jacinto Nyusi Airport is the largest new development in the province, in the post-independence period.
This part of the country hosts the famous Limpopo National Park established in 2001. It borders the iconic Kruger National Park in South Africa. The two parks share a 200km border, and 50km of fence line.
Cabo Delgado
Mozambique Forces, Rwandan Troops And Over 4000 Residents Conduct Umuganda
Rwanda Security Force (RSF) deployed in Mozambique’s Northern Province of Cabo Delgado, introduced community work, commonly known in Rwanda as “Umuganda” in Palma Town in Palma District.
The activity, this Saturday, was aimed at cleaning the streets of Palma town and enhancing the culture of working together in transforming their community.
The activity was conducted jointly with the population and local authorities as well as the Mozambican National Security Organs.
The community work (Umuganda) initiated by RSF aimed at not only contributing to cleanliness of the town but also bridging the gap between the population and leadership at different levels in enhancing stabilisation efforts.
The community work attracted about 4,000 residents of Palma town.
The activity was attended by the key leaders of the district including Mr. Martins EGIDIS NKAMATE Director of Infrastructure in Palma District and local government representatives.
The cleaning activities covered main road/feeder roads, streets, roadside water canals along 3kms stretch of Palma town.
Mr. Martins EGIDIS NKAMATE who spoke on behalf of the Government of Mozambique, commended the Rwanda Security Force for their support and contribution to the Peace and Security in Mozambique and also encouraged the local population/leaders to continue participating in community work in order to rebuild and protect infrastructure in the district.
Cabo Delgado
Moçambique Creates Special Force To Replace Foreign Troops
Moçambique has quickly created a new elite special force that will replace foreign troops once they exit the country in a yet to be announced period.
The new special force of elite soldiers and police signals a further toughening of the government’s crackdown in the northern province of Cabo Delgado.
This new special composite force is trained by Rwandan experts. It will respond to kidnappings and terrorism in the country.
General Commander of the Moçambiquan police, Bernardino Rafael said at the launch of this force, “We are aware that the fruit of this training will not appear in six months, but the important thing is to be prepared for the future.”
More than 3,100 mainly African forces, led by a heavy Rwandan contingent, are deployed to northern Mozambique, and the government says it has regained control over most of the region.
Moçambiquan and Rwandan forces notched up a major victory in August, when they drove the fighters out of their de facto headquarters in the port city of Mocimboa da Praia.
The new force is meant to replace the foreign troops once they return home.
However, President Paul Kagame of Rwanda who visited Moçambique in September, said, “The work done so far cannot stop here. We now have another task which is to continue rebuilding and protecting this country.”
Rwanda’s contingent of 1,000 soldiers is the biggest foreign force in resource-rich Cabo Delgado, which is the site of a U$20 billion liquefied natural gas project operated by French energy giant Total.
Meanwhile, in August, Moçambiquan peace and security expert Calton Cadeado criticized the national government’s inability to defend itself against outside and domestic threats, He said it could cause long-term problems if Moçambique’s security forces do not manage without outside help.
“Foreign missions will have to leave Moçambique sooner or later, and we will have to defend ourselves,” says Cadeado. Therefore, he said, Moçambique needs an exit strategy for foreign forces and especially one for Rwanda’s departure.
Rwandan troops arrived in July on a mission that was initially meant to last three months. However, recently President Kagame said it would be up to Moçambique to determine how long Rwandan troops should stay.
Meanwhile the Southern African Development Community’s mission in Mozambique, said, terrorism is still a major threat in Mozambique.Therefore, southern African troops will remain for an “undetermined period until the situation on the ground is under control”.
