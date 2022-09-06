National Agricultural Export Development Board (NAEB) statistics indicate that neighbouring DRC is increasingly importing Rwandan eggs, cassava and an assortment of cereals.

Data shows that as of last week, DRC was the main destination for Rwanda’s agri-export products including; Animal products: U$183,526, Cereals, grains & flour: U$1,413,383, Roots & tubers: U$98,924, Pulses: U$7,000, Oleaginous crops: U$210,533, and Other products: U$193,869.

According to NAEB, Rwanda shippedout coffee worth U$2,318,758 from volume of 348.94MT. Main countries of destination included; UK, Germany, and Egypt.

Data of Rwandan horticultural (fruits, vegetables & flowers) exports for last week indicates; Export volumes: 189.59MT fetching U$459,467. Destinations include; The Netherlands, the United Kingdom, UAE, and DRC.

Rwandan tea exports for last week included; volumes of 404.68MT that fetched revenues: U$1,149,492. Countries of destinations: Pakistan, United Kingdom, Egypt, and Kazakhstan.