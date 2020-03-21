A formidable group of DJs are organising virtual parties performed live on platforms such as Instagram to keep people off social distancing fatigue.

“Since we can’t go out to party, we are bringing the party to you,” says Erick Kirenga, one of the organizers of the online party gig.

KGL FWD, Eric AFROGROOV and K’ru of Pineapple Undertones are the brands behind the initiative.

Eric said, “We are brining together Kigali’s DJ scene and music community as a united force to keep the party going and keep the spirits of Rwanda lifted,” he said.

Parties begin 6PM until 2AM on each DJ’s Instagram live at their set time and party from people’s living room with their families.

On Sunday, there will be an afternoon jam session from 3PM to 6PM with Eric Soul and local artists.

“Together let’s keep #RwandaLive,” he said.

Autumn Marie, proprietor of KGL FWD told Taarifa that she had wanted to do 24 hours of global dj’s when everyone started being stuck at home, but she was wondering what platform to do it on and then @Dnice was the real inspiration for the IG Live.

@Dnice is a big dj in the US.

“I know him from NYC and he has been doing 2-3 hour sets from his place called “Homeschoolin” in LA,” Marie said.

On Friday night, his set got up to 3,000. He has since mobilized other dj’s like @DJCassidy and @DJAktiv and started broadcasting every night for people to party from their living rooms as a night club from party to party.

“The thing I love most is it really feels like you are at a party,” Marie told Taarifa on Saturday evening, an hour before the party began.

This idea, according to organizers, came after the Kigali City suspended all dj’s, live music and night clubs.

“We wanted to do something to keep people’s spirits high,” said Marie.

People often talk about wanting to see the creative community in Kigali be more unified and supportive of each other.

They say this is a perfect chance for artists to come together for Rwanda.

There is a club vibe for Saturday night and the jam session on Sunday so there is something for everyone.