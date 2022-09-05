Samuel Mugisha, the famous Rwandan cyclist, a squad member of Pro Touch, the South African continental cycling team, is reported missing in the United States of America where he has gone for a cycling competition.

Sources from his team announced on Twitter that the 24-year-old arrived in the USA on August 31, where he was supposed to report at the hotel that had agreed to accommodate him but did not appear in the cycling competition.

Pro Touch disclosed that the 24-year-old cyclist did not arrive at the race in which he was supposed to participate. “He has lodged a missing person with authorities,” organizers said.

Mugisha has been playing for the Pro Touch since last year.

He won the Tour du Rwanda in 2018 and if his disappearance is confirmed, Mugisha will supposedly become the fourth rider to disappear in the USA after Valens Ndayisenga, Hadi Janvier, and Uwizeye Bonaventure.