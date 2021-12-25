Lifestyle
Rwandan Crowned Miss East Africa 2021
Shanitah Umunyana a Rwandan has been crowned Miss East Africa 2021 at a colorful event. She represented Rwanda in the Miss East Africa beauty pageant.
The Miss East African Beauty pageant which is targeted to be an annual regional event and was first held in Tanzania in 1996 to 2012.
After a break of 9 years Miss East Africa is back, Bigger, better, stronger with a very strong Vision and Miss East Africa is a pageant that emphasizes the beauty of the soul, intelligence, talent of women in the East African region.
Also giving young women a platform to discover, improve, ignite self confidence. It also aims to promote youth through philanthropic and active activism on gender equality. Diversity of culture, art and tourism, women empowerment through social responsibilities and entrepreneurship skill.
According to organisers, ths pageant aimed at ;
i ) Serving as a forum of exchange of ideas of African beauty and fashion.
ii) Becoming the premier event and forum for African beauty, Art and Culture.
iii) Positively promoting and portray the image of EAST AFRICA REGION in the eyes of the Global community.
iii) Creating a common understanding for peaceful co-existence among the communities in the region and beyond.
You Now Need A German Shepherd in 2022
President Paul Kagame is a true darling of Rwandans for he never stops to surprise them including his other fans across the globe.
Many years back the President dropped his military fatigue and switched to a corporate executive suit, then to the casual African print long sleeved shirt, to American safari attire and most recently donning Made in Rwanda wardrobe, champion brand sweat-pants and jumper then rolling onto the streets with a sports bike. The Rwandan leader sets the trend, albeit.
Now, President Kagame is a proud owner of two German Shepherds. He posted photos of him playing with these pricey canines on Christmas Eve. Dogs are human’s longest living animal friends.
German Shepherds are easy to acquire when they are still puppies but the biggest challenge is to maintain or raise them to maturity.
German Shepherd owners will agree with the saying, “buying a dog is not a big deal – the real deal is the cost to own it!”
The cost of owning a German Shepherd can be around US$85 per month once you have paid for your pup (the average initial buying cost being US$2000). Therefore, the lifetime cost of owning a German Shepherd over 10 years can be up to US$12,230, for both the cost of the puppy plus all food and care expenses.
In Rwanda, German Shepherd puppy costs about Frw300,000-Frw500,000 depending on the seller. This is the cost of a mature dairy cow possibly even expecting thus most Rwandans wouldn’t go for this dog.
Dog breeders are expected to make more money as the demand for puppies is expected to increased right after the public glanced on Rwanda’s Chief Executive playing with his GSDs.
Merry Xmas to Taarifa audience.
Uganda’s Tooro King Invites Rihanna
Robyn Rihanna Fenty a Forbes named richest female musician in the world has been invited to visit Tooro kingdom in western Uganda.
Details have emerged that her father Ronald Fenty is currently on a tour in this kingdom and also traversing the east-African country.
“I welcome Mr. Ronald Fenty the Father of renown world musician Rihanna to Tooro Kingdom. We discussed collaboration in sectors of Tourism, Agriculture and Healthcare. I extended an official invitation to Rihanna to visit Tooro Kingdom,” twitted His Majesty King Oyo of Tooro Kingdom.
On Monday according to the Kingdom officials Fenty was accompanied by Ms Rosemerry Reddix and the guests took time to visit a few Tourism sites around the Kingdom.
Dubai Princess To Get £554 M in Royal Divorce Case
Princess Haya Bint al-Hussein is scheduled to bag a whooping at least £554 million ($734 million) after she won a divorce case filed in the U.K. family courts.
A London judge ordered Dubai’s ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to pay Princess Haya Bint al-Hussein £251.5 million within three months to cover security and lost items like jewelery and clothing.
He must also make annual payments of around 11 million pounds toward costs for his children while they are in education, which will be secured by a £290 million bank guarantee, the judge ruled. The remaining millions account for backdated sums and a learning fund.
This would provide Princess Haya with a “clean break” from the sheikh following their divorce, Judge Philip Moor said in a ruling published Tuesday.
He said the sheikh, who didn’t give evidence in the case, has brought the unusually high award for security on himself, after another judge found that he ordered the hacking of phones belonging to her and her legal team.
The total amount the sheikh will have to pay to his family is likely to be much higher because of annual security costs he must pay directly to his children after they’ve completed education. Lawyers for both the sheikh and Princess Haya declined to immediately comment on the ruling.
London’s family courts have been a popular destination for high-value legal fights, with judges typically prepared to order a more equal share of a couple’s assets.
Before Tuesday’s decision the largest publicly known judge-ordered award in a divorce was £450 million to the wife of billionaire Farkhad Akhmedov– though the two settled with a payment of less than one-third of that amount.
