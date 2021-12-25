Rwandan Crowned Miss East Africa 2021

Shanitah Umunyana a Rwandan has been crowned Miss East Africa 2021 at a colorful event. She represented Rwanda in the Miss East Africa beauty pageant.

The Miss East African Beauty pageant which is targeted to be an annual regional event and was first held in Tanzania in 1996 to 2012.

After a break of 9 years Miss East Africa is back, Bigger, better, stronger with a very strong Vision and Miss East Africa is a pageant that emphasizes the beauty of the soul, intelligence, talent of women in the East African region.

Also giving young women a platform to discover, improve, ignite self confidence. It also aims to promote youth through philanthropic and active activism on gender equality. Diversity of culture, art and tourism, women empowerment through social responsibilities and entrepreneurship skill.

According to organisers, ths pageant aimed at ;

i ) Serving as a forum of exchange of ideas of African beauty and fashion.

ii) Becoming the premier event and forum for African beauty, Art and Culture.

iii) Positively promoting and portray the image of EAST AFRICA REGION in the eyes of the Global community.

iii) Creating a common understanding for peaceful co-existence among the communities in the region and beyond.