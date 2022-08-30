A contingent of 15 medical personnel from the Rwanda Defence Force joined their counterparts from East African Community Member states in the ongoing EAC Armed Forces Civil Military Cooperation (CIMIC) week in Tanzania. They are providing free treatment to patients from 29th to 31st August 2022.

For the last 2 days, RDF medical officers led by Lt Col Vincent Mugisha, the Chief of Civil Military Relations, along with TPDF medical officers have jointly treated 625 patients at Bagamoyo Hospital, 60 km, north of Dar es Salaam.

They provided free treatment in Dermatology, Internal Medicine, General Surgery, Ophthalmology and Dentistry.

Rwanda High Commissioner to the United Republic of Tanzania, H.E Maj Gen Charles Karamba visited RDF medical contingent involved in the EAC CIMIC week at Bagamoyo Hospital.

After touring different departments, he hailed excellent work being done by the joint teams and urged the civilian and Armed Forces medical teams to continue performing to the best of their ability with the available resources.

While launching the exercise at Bagamoyo Hospital on 29th August 2022, the Tanzania People’s Defence Force (TPDF) Air Force Commander, Maj Gen Shabani Mani emphasised that the CIMIC Week aims at enhancing cooperation and good relations between EAC Armed Forces and citizens.

This is the 4th EAC Armed Forces CIMIC Week involving military medics from Burundi, Kenya, Rwanda, South Sudan, Tanzania and Uganda.

Similar events in the past have been held in Uganda, Rwanda and Kenya in 2018, 2019 and 2021 respectively.