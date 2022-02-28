Rwandan Agro Products Showcased At France’s Largest Expo

Connect with us

An assortment of Rwandan agricuture products are being showcased at Salon International de l’Agriculture-2022 , one of the biggest agricultural platforms in Europe and France’s most extensive regional products market since 1964.

Gerardine Mukeshimana, Rwanda’s Minister of Agriculture and Animal Resources flew to Porte de Versailles in France where she was granted a guided tour at this prestigious exhibition running From Feb 26 to 6th March.

According to the Agriculture Ministry, 15 Rwandan agri-SMEs and 10 other well-established companies that export value added tea, coffee, horticultural and other agro-processed products are attending the Salon International de l’Agriculture at Paris exhibition Porte de Versailles in France.

The platform is an opportunity for these companies to showcase Rwandan quality products to the EU market and France in particular, create market linkages and introduce export potentials and opportunities we can offer to the EU countries.

According to organisers, this exhibition is the  58th edition of the International Agricultural Show. Each year, the “largest farm in France” welcomes hundreds of thousands of visitors and nearly 4,000 animals (cattle, horses, sheep, barnyard…).

The International Agricultural Show welcomes many foreign delegations, their stands are located in hall 5.2 “Agricultures of the world and their products”. In addition, 9% of professional visitors to the International Agricultural Show come from abroad.

Exhibitors, but also all agricultural actors, are invited to donate products to food aid associations. In addition, a large agricultural donation chain will take place on Thursday March 3, 2022 at 9 a.m., for the benefit of Food Banks.

 

