Rwandan Agri-Export Companies Feature at Qatar’s Agricultural Exhibition

Eight Rwanda agriculture export companies are participating in the 10th edition of the prestigious Qatar’s International Agricultural Exhibition.

The Expo is being held in the capital Doha from March 10-14th and will help participant countries seize business opportunities for their products.

According to details, products being showcased at the Rwandan pavilion include coffee, flowers, fruits and vegetables. The expo venue is the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center (DECC).

AgriteQ has been a platform for agriculture stakeholders to explore a wide range of new technologies and exchange expertise but most importantly, promote agriculture product brands.

Nearly 50 countries are participating in the exhibitions through their embassies and commercial offices in Doha.

The event furnishes an ideal opportunity for industry specialists to explore a wide range of agricultural technologies, equipment and related products, meet key decision-makers, gain valuable insights, and discover the best practices.

Also on the sidelines of this exhibition, a conference is being held and will highlight many topics that support Qatar National Vision 2030 and showcase the opportunities available in the Qatari Market.

Mohammed Ali Al Khoury, Director of the Public Parks Department at the Ministry of Municipality and Chairman of the Organizing Committee of the Exhibition, underlined the importance of the two exhibitions as a strategic and effective platform to explore new horizons to advance the Qatari agricultural sector which comes at the forefront of strategic priorities to achieve self-sufficiency, and offer innovative environmental solutions to meet current and emerging challenges and an opportunity to exchange international and local experiences.

The exhibition is an opportunity to enhance prospects for cooperation and exchange of experiences between local and international institutions and companies.

It also seeks to enhance investment in agricultural projects, and facilitate access to everything new in the world of technological innovations that would advance the growth of agricultural production and achieve food security.

During this event there are signings of a number of agreements and memoranda of cooperation between government and private agencies to support the agricultural and environmental sectors on the sidelines of the two exhibitions.

Also at this expo there are more than 150 Qatari companies, including 60 agricultural companies, 50 food industries companies, 25 environmental companies, in addition to a number of companies concerned with livestock and veterinary affairs.