RwandAir is welcoming the world to Kigali as the city prepares to host leaders from around the world attending the Commonwealth Heads of government meeting (CHOGM).

Taking place between 20-26 June, and for the first time in a decade, CHOGM takes place in Africa with Rwanda the base nation for the summit meeting themed on delivering a common future.

Kigali will host leaders from commonwealth countries, coming together to discuss important policy-making decisions which will drive positive change and growth throughout the commonwealth.

To celebrate the landmark event, the Rwanda national carrier is offering a 15% saving off flights across its extensive network, booked between now and 25 June 2022 – using the special code CHOGM22 at rwandair.com.

The offer applies to all destinations across RwandAir’s network and enables customers to travel to 22 countries throughout Africa, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia.

Ahead of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM), the flag carrier has added extra London flights. The increased schedule will run between 11 June and 3 July and includes select non-stop flights direct to Kigali.

Jimmy Musoni, RwandAir CCO, said: “For the first time in over a decade we will see an African country host the Commonwealth heads of government meeting, so RwandAir is very pleased to welcome the world to Rwanda.

“To recognise this hugely important milestone for Rwanda, we wanted to share with our customers some great savings on fares to every destination across our extensive network. “RwandAir is an anchor partner for the commonwealth business forum and committed to giving the warmest of welcomes to all our customers, wherever they are from, and provide vital links across Africa and beyond.”

With a fleet of twelve aircraft including two wide-body Airbus A330s, the airline currently serves 28 destinations across East, Central, West and Southern Africa, the Middle East, Europe and Asia