Business
RwandAir To Resume Flights To Arab Emirates
Rwanda’s national carrier, RwandAir, has announced the plan to resume its flights o and from the United Arab Emirates effective this Friday.
This comes after the national carrier suspended its flights during last year’s festive season due to guidelines to contain the contagious COVID19 variant, Omicron.
“Rwanda Air will resume its flights to Dubai for passengers originating from Entebbe, Douala, Bujumbura, Accra, and Lusaka,” the announcement reads.
The statement added, however, “passenger services from the rest of our network to Dubai as a final destination remain suspended until further notice.”
Last month, RwandaAir had also announced the resumption of flights from the Southern African region after it had temporarily banned flights between Kigali and South African countries over the same reasons.
For the last two years, RwandAir has been suffering losses like other airlines across the globe due to travel restrictions, yet with the resumption of flights, there is hope that passengers numbers will improve.
IATA statistics indicate African Airlines traffic fell by 56.8% in November of last year compared to the last two years.
There is rather an optimism that with the big percentage of vaccination population of 60% in Rwanda which is far more tha any country on the continent, the country will open up more destinations and hence increase air travel rates in contrast to the last two years’.
In October 2021, the national carrier launched flights to Goma town in the DRC. The flights to Goma were an addition to other DRC destinations including Kinshasa and Lubumbashi.
Meanwhile, the DRC route was a booster to business in two countries, particularly in the mining sector.
Statistics show DR Congo is the main destination for Rwanda’s informal exports and the revenues from the sector account for 86.9%.
Business
Green Hydrogen, Blueprint for Africa’s Green Industrialisation
Developing a renewables-powered hydrogen economy across Africa could support global emission reductions efforts, and create resilient, sustainable growth in the region.
There is much to be optimistic about with regards to the role of hydrogen in Africa’s energy transition; what is now required is for optimism to turn into real action.
According to the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa, nearly 600 million people across Africa are still without access to electricity.
Many of the regions that do have electricity suffer from power outages and high energy costs – a significant barrier to economic development.
And much of the continent’s electricity needs are still met by fossil fuels, and this is likely to continue for at least the next decade.
Solving this energy trilemma – providing more reliable energy to more people, keeping that energy affordable, and reducing reliance on carbon-emitting energy sources at the same time – will open a path for industrial development and prosperity in the decades to come.
Hydrogen, and building a strong hydrogen economy, could be the key stepping stone in this process. If we unlock this potential, the continent of Africa could offer a blueprint for green industrialisation, where economic growth and decarbonisation go hand-in-hand.
Hydrogen Opportunity
Africa has an abundance of natural resources. It is the continent with the greatest potential for solar energy in the world.
To date, however, only five gigawatts of solar power – less than 1% of the global total – has been installed across the continent.
The IEA projects that by 2040 solar power could overtake hydropower and natural gas to become the largest electricity source in Africa in terms of installed capacity, along with wind energy.
If this growth of renewable energy does indeed materialise, then we must consider how we can utilise that for economic development across the continent.
We must also ask if we should adopt the model of building high voltage transmission lines and sending the generated electricity to the demand centres.
If the supply is stable, then this makes sense. But given the intrinsically intermittent nature of renewable energy, it would be very costly for consumers.
This is where the case for hydrogen comes in. Hydrogen is an ideal storage medium for renewable energy, and it has the potential to serve as an alternative fuel for industrial heat once the supply system exists to accommodate it.
This could be particularly effective in sub-Saharan Africa where the production of green hydrogen could allow energy markets to be more self-sustaining.
Local industries could also benefit from the production of hydrogen, or ammonia, with green electricity, using it as an alternative to fossil fuels.
In North Africa, which is geographically much closer to the demand centres of low carbon fuels for existing industries in Europe, hydrogen can be exported through pipelines or in the form of ammonia, as a hydrogen carrier, and can still be cost-competitive if we consider the competitive leveraged cost of electricity from renewable energy.
Hydrogen also has the potential to serve as a carbon-free fuel for sectors like steel and cement – those heavy industries that enable the continued infrastructure development and economic growth of the region.
Some countries, such as Namibia could thrive on future markets for low-carbon metallics.
Using green hydrogen in direct reduction plants to move up the value chain, industries could become exporters not merely of ore, but green iron and steel, strengthening the industrial base and enabling sustainable, long-term development.
Realising Hydrogen’s Potential
There are, however, several obstacles still to overcome if we are to realise the potential of hydrogen – not only across Africa.
In addition to the need for renewable energy, the most significant barrier for renewable hydrogen is the cost of electrolysers.
The shortage of large-scale facilities has meant an under-developed supply chain, which in turn has made equipment and production relatively expensive.
We also need demand for hydrogen, particularly from high volume industries like minerals processing, transport, as well as power generation, to stimulate the production of hydrogen.
Looking at other parts of the world, successful hydrogen projects have several factors in common.
Firstly, an appreciation of, and a new approach to, partnership and collaboration.
We have seen that a cluster approach – between technology providers, energy companies, investors, research institutes, and governments – allows for true sector coupling and integration of the entire hydrogen value chain from production to transportation, storage, and utilisation.
Secondly, successful projects utilise technology and infrastructure that is available right now and can be future-proofed.
This includes the conversion of existing large-scale gas turbines and the use of complementary technologies such as heat pumps or carbon capture.
Third, they can rely on clear and long-term policy and regulatory environments that incentivise the shift to low or zero-carbon technologies with initial public funding, and ensures investor confidence and security.
Fourth, they have viable business cases and the ability to attract financing. More needs to be done to explore new viable financial models for low-carbon solutions to reduce risk and accelerate adoption, but momentum is growing.
And lastly, and probably most crucially, the adoption of hydrogen and other low carbon technologies needs people who can deliver it.
So, jobs and skills development will need to come into focus much more to make these projects and the vision of a hydrogen society a reality.
Kentaro Hosomi is Chief Regional Officer for Europe, Middle East and Africa region, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries
Business
South Africa Plans Mining-Energy Investment Conference
Mining industry captains and stakeholders are scheduled to converge in South Africa’s North West also known as South Africa’s ‘Platinum Province’ to deliberate on how to navigate new market and technological trends.
The conference planned for 25-26 January 2022 will focus on the diverse investment opportunities in the North West, highlight and promote junior mining, and enhance social cohesion and post-COVID-19 economic recovery.
The North West is known as South Africa’s ‘Platinum Province’ due to its abundant mineral riches of platinum, chrome and platinum group metals. It is also home to a strong dimension stone sector, due to the riches of its slate, marble and granite deposits.
This conference both to be attended physically and virtually is organised by South Africa’s Department of Mineral Resources and Energy.
The objectives of the conference are to:
Provide an overview of the regulatory framework in South Africa as it relates to the sector;
Provide an overview of the outlook for minerals and mining globally and regionally, including pertinent investment needs in the sector in South Africa;
Outline the provincial investment opportunities in the sector, including potential growth opportunities and new projects;
Establish communication and networking channels between stakeholders for regular exchange on opportunities in the sector; and
Promote Economic Transformation and Social Cohesion in North West.
Business
Tanzania, Burundi to Jointly Build U$900m Railway
Burundi and Tanzania are scheduled to jointly seek financing for construction of a standard gauge railway (SGR) line linking the two countries.
According to details, the two countries on Sunday inked a deal worth U$900 million to construct a 282-kilometre railway connecting from Tanzanian town of Uvinza to Burundi’s capital Gitega.
This ambitious memorandum of understanding was signed by Finance and transport ministers from the two countries in the western Tanzanian town of Kigoma.
Tanzania Finance Minister Mwigulu Nchemba said the two governments will jointly seek financing for the railway. He hinted that the final cost “will likely not exceed $900 million.” He didn’t provide details on the source of financing.
From early 2013 Rwanda, Burundi, Tanzania had expressed joint interest in building an interstate railway line linking the three countries. However, the intermittent politics of the region completely changed their plans.
For example Kenya was already building a SGR line and was expected to reach the Ugandan border from which Uganda would do its part linking up to Rwanda border.
Kampala decided to fund construction of the Tororo-Gulu Pakwach line first because of the big economic interests the country has in South Sudan. This technically placed Rwanda in a long waiting mode.
“Uganda wants to consider South Sudan because it is a bigger market, and this will definitely delay the Uganda-Rwanda line,” a Rwanda government official said then in 2015.
In August 2013, Kenya, Uganda and Rwanda signed a tripartite agreement to fast-track the development of the SGR. Kenyan Ministry of Transport officials had said that Uganda’s priority was on the segment from Malaba to Kampala, followed by the northern segment from Tororo to Pakwach through Gulu because of business interest in South Sudan.
In 2015, the politics within Burundi turned messy as hundreds of thousands fled the country to neighbouring countries. The mess was brewed by President Pierre Nkurunziza seeking another term in office which violated the constitution.
Relations between Rwanda and Burundi also soured as both countries accused each other of sabortage. four years later in 2019, Rwanda and Uganda also faced off as both accused each other of supporting enemies.
Rwanda shutdown its border with Uganda and both countries have failed to reach a mediated agreement to cool off their anger. This shaky political situation has affected the construction of standard gauge railway (SGR) as previously planned.
Tracking Truth Behind Sankara’s Assassination
RwandAir To Resume Flights To Arab Emirates
John McGinn Moving to Manchester United
Factors to Watch Closely in World Economy in 2022
Huye Intermediate Court Begins Substantive Hearing Of Munyenyezi Genocide Case
Habyarimana Sent Finance Minister’s Wife To Poison Kagame
Green Hydrogen, Blueprint for Africa’s Green Industrialisation
South Africa Plans Mining-Energy Investment Conference
Huye Intermediate Court Begins Substantive Hearing Of Munyenyezi Genocide Case
DRC Has High Appetite For EAC
President Kagame Delivers Remarks At AGRF, Joins Presidential Panel
Live Conference: Invest In Rwanda AGRF 2020 Deal Room
KG Craft Cafe Is Indeed A Hidden Gem In Kigali
“Rwanda Is Moving From An Agriculture-based Ecomomy To A Knowledge-based One” – Nadia Uwamahoro On Under 40 CEOs
Kidumu Drops New Hit, Lectures Men On Romance
Find us on Twitter
@taarifarwanda
Trending
-
Politics4 days ago
DRC’s Vice President of National Assembly Resigns
-
National4 days ago
Minister Biruta Visits Rwandan Police Peacekeepers In Central Africa
-
National4 days ago
Uganda Grapples With Pregnant Pupils Back To School
-
Politics2 days ago
DRC Expels 101 Rwandans
-
Politics4 days ago
Military Intel Diverts Ugandans From Constitution Amendment Plan
-
Tech4 days ago
UN Convention on Cybercrime Postponed
-
Entertainment4 days ago
Nosy Journalist Captures Pope Francis Sneaking Into Record Store
-
Business2 days ago
Tanzania, Burundi to Jointly Build U$900m Railway