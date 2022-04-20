Passengers aboard RwandaAir flight WB464 are reportedly all safe after the plane they were travelling in skidded off a runway early Wednesday at Entebbe International Airport in Uganda.

“RwandaAir flight WB464 upon landing at Entebbe International Airport early this morning was involved in a runway excursion as a result of bad weather. All passengers and flight crew deplaned safely with no reported injuries,” Rwanda’s national carrier said in a statement.

Entebbe International Airport officials said passengers and crew disembarked safely, they added. The plane was from Nairobi when it overshot the runway as it was landing at 5.31am.

Investigators point to poor markings on the new runway and poor visibility during a rainy morning as preliminary causes of the incident.

The plane currently on the grass patch at the airport is being examined to ascertain extent of possible damage.

Uganda’s Civil Aviation Authority said the second (alternate) runway 12/30 was operational for small and light aircraft.

“All efforts are underway to remove the aircraft from the runway strip so that the main runway can return to full use,” the aviation authority said in a statement.

This is not the first time a plane has skidded off the runway.

In January 2019, an Ethiopian Airlines (Boeing 737-800) carrying 139 people skidded off the runway when it landed at just after midnight.