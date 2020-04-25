U.S. Ambassador to Rwanda, Peter Vrooman, thanked the Rwandan Civil Aviation Authority and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for their support as the Embassy and other foreign missions have worked with RwandAir, Ethiopian Airlines, KLM, and Qatar Airways on emergency return flights for foreigners to return home to their families during the on-going airport closure.

Jeremy Jewett, U.S. Embassy Spokesperson told Taarifa that in each case, the Embassy or another foreign mission requested special permission for the flight to take outbound passengers on an emergency basis.

“All of the flights specifically organized by the U.S. Embassy were special commercial flights, meaning that interested passengers booked their tickets directly with the airline that operated the flight,” he said.

In transit and upon return to their home country, he added, “all of these travelers were subject to any applicable public health regulations and recommendations.”