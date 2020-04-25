U.S. Ambassador to Rwanda, Peter Vrooman, thanked the Rwandan Civil Aviation Authority and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for their support as the Embassy and other foreign missions have worked with RwandAir, Ethiopian Airlines, KLM, and Qatar Airways on emergency return flights for foreigners to return home to their families during the on-going airport closure.
Jeremy Jewett, U.S. Embassy Spokesperson told Taarifa that in each case, the Embassy or another foreign mission requested special permission for the flight to take outbound passengers on an emergency basis.
“All of the flights specifically organized by the U.S. Embassy were special commercial flights, meaning that interested passengers booked their tickets directly with the airline that operated the flight,” he said.
In transit and upon return to their home country, he added, “all of these travelers were subject to any applicable public health regulations and recommendations.”
“Our historic effort to repatriate Americans amid #COVID19 reflects the dedication of an elite team that executes its goals with speed, brains, and heart. We’ve helped 60,000+ Americans and counting. We’ve sworn to serve them. That’s what we’ll continue to do,” Secretary of State, Michael Pompeo tweeted on April 16, 2020.
Rwanda says it will continue connecting the world through this challenging time. “Our cargo operations provide safe, reliable and affordable transportation of goods to #Guangzhou, #Brussels and #London,” the airline sad last week.
