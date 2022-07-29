Through this partnership, history will be made as Rwanda will host its inaugural IRONMAN in Rubavu on the 14 August 2022, with athletes flying the dream of Africa.

The race is also the first IRONMAN triathlon in East Africa.

With over 200 athletes expected to participate, this race offers qualifying slots for the IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship in Lahiti, Finland , and is the perfect stop on your next African adventure. You don’t want to miss out.

The Race Venue

A waterfront town on the shores of Lake Kivu, Rubavu is three hours away from the capital Kigali. Rubavu, as well as other spots along Lake Kivu, warm clean water, and an easy-going tropical character.

About the course

Swim : Athletes will take on a 1.9km swim at the waterfront of Gisenyi in Lake Kivu, one of the African Great Lakes. Lake Kivu, is just south of the equator and lies at an altitude of 1463 meters above sea level.

Bike : A two-lap 90km bike course will take athletes around the hills of Rubavu and along the spectacular shoreline of Lake Kivu.

Run : The 3 laps 21.1km run course incorporates the shoreline of Lake Kivu and suburban Gisenyi. Athletes can expect a spectator-lined run course to the finish line

Book your flight before 14 August using this promo code “IRONMAN2022” on www.rwandair.com, and enjoy the 15% discount. Travel Period 10-19 August 22