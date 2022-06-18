Fresh produce exports from Rwanda including; fruits, vegetables and flowers have gained the much needed recognition enabling them to further penetrate and compete on the vast global market.

In this regard the National Agricultural Export Development Board (NAEB) announced Friday that its Packhouse had been recognised by the BRCGS a market-leading global brand that helps build confidence in the supply chain.

This certification of Rwandan export products provides assurance to customers across the globe that “your products are safe, legal and of high quality,” according to BRCGS.

“Our Global Standards for Food Safety, Packaging Materials, Storage and Distribution, Consumer Products, Agents and Brokers, Retail, Gluten Free, Plant-Based and Ethical Trading set the benchmark for good manufacturing practice,” BRCGS says on its official website.

The BRCGS Global Food Safety Standard has set the benchmark for over 20 years. It has been adopted by over 20,000 sites in 130 countries, the standard is accepted by 70% of the top 10 global retailers, 60% of the top 10 quick-service restaurants, and 50% of the top 25 manufacturers.

Developed with input from industry, it provides a framework to manage product safety, integrity, legality and quality, and the operational controls for these criteria in the food and food ingredient manufacturing, processing and packing industry.