In November 2009 Rwanda was admitted to a larger family of the commonwealth league of nations during the biennial Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Trinidad and Tobago.

The ambitious President Paul Kagame who also attended the event said then that he wanted Rwanda’s youth to benefit from Commonwealth educational and training programs, and hoped that Rwanda would gain financially by being a member.

Rwanda had just walked out of a horrendous 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi and was ambitiously working on rebuilding, reconnecting and consolidating a hopeful future.

It was argued that joining the Commonwealth was also intended as a diplomatic slap in the face to the French government from a Francophone country.

Rwanda was a German colony, then a Belgian mandate, and was never under British rule. But the central Africa nation has been viewed as a French enclave in Africa.

Although historically connected to the British Empire, any country can apply to be a member of the Commonwealth, regardless of its intersection with Britain’s colonial past. The Commonwealth consists of 54 countries, including the United Kingdom.

“Rwanda is pleased to be part of this community because we espouse the values and principles that have shaped the Commonwealth and earned it respect and esteem,” Kagame said in his acceptance speech in 2009.

“Our citizens know from experience that peace, security, and equal opportunities for all –including gender equality – are important pillars of good governance, and a strong basis for socio-economic development,” he added.

“Rwanda pledges its support and contribution to the collective efforts to make the Commonwealth a stronger and more dynamic organization for us and future generations,” Kagame said then.

At the forthcoming CHOGM, President Paul Kagame now the host, is expected to deliver a mouthwatering speech that will ignite enthusiasm of the commonwealth spirt among Rwandans of today and the future.

Rwanda will never be the same again.