Rwanda Unveils Plan To Create Over 50,000 Jobs Through Kigali Innovation City Construction Project

Rwanda Development Board (RDB) has unveiled a plan to construct a 61 hectares Kigali Innovation City (KIC) smart hub that will catalyze Rwanda investment eco-system and create over 50,000 new jobs on the market.

According to RDB, KIC is a flagship of the Government of Rwanda which aims to create over 50,000 jobs during the life of the project, generate US$150 million in ICT exports and attract over US$300 million in foreign direct investment.

RDB describes the KIC project as a “Mixture of use world-class and smart innovation hub aimed at developing cutting edge solutions and help stimulate economic growth in Rwanda, region and on the continental basis.”

The project is sponsored by Africa50, a pan African investment platform in collaboration with the Rwanda Development Board and Ministry of ICT and Innovation.

Under the new agreement signed between RDB and Africa50, sets out principles of the partnerships to design, finance, construction and operations of the KIC project.

The implementation of the master plan will start with the construction of the horizontal infrastructure such as roads, drainage systems, street lighting, walkways as well as a mixed-use first building and visitor entry in 2022.

The building will also include Grade A office spaces and research and development facilities, start-up business incubators, and supporting facilities for retail, hospitality and accommodation.

Kigali Innovation City already houses two world-class universities – Carnegie Mellon University Africa and African Leadership University and the University of Rwanda Centre of Biomedical Engineering and e-health that is under construction.

Speaking at the launch of the project, Claire Akamanzi, the CEO of RDB, said the signed agreement will allow to accelerate the development of the project and finalize the pre-development activities required to attract additional private sector players to co-develop and co-finance the strategic project with the Government and Africa 50.

Africa50 CEO, Alain Ebobisse, promised that the company will continue deploying finance projects as well as financing expertise to mobilize the private sector and structure the financing for the project.

He added; “KIC resonates with our strategy to fund infrastructure assets that help create meaningful jobs and value addition, stimulate economic opportunities for existing and future generations, with a focus on preserving natural resources.”

Yves Iradukunda, Permanent Secretary of ICT and Innovation who was present at the event, said that Rwanda’s social and economic transformation agenda requires bold investments and innovation and technologies.

“KIC will provide infrastructure an ecosystem as we position Rwanda to become a pan African innovation hub and to grow our knowledge-based economy,” he said.