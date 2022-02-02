Rwanda-UAE Trade Valued Over $900 million

Trade between Rwanda and the United Arab Emirates has reached impressive levels since the two countries established contact.

Diplomatic relations between the Republic of Rwanda and the United Arab Emirates were established in 1995.

According to details, trade between the UAE and Rwanda as of 2020 was valued worth U$900 million in total trade. Trade between two countries growing ten-fold between 2010 and 2020, and almost three-fold from 2018 to 2020.

Speaking at the Dubai Expo 2020 on Wednesday, Rwanda’s Prime Minister Dr. Edouard Ngirente revealed that trade with UAE accounted for almost 20% of Rwanda’s trade globally in 2020.

“It is important to continue creating platforms such as this Business Forum to collectively share insights and opportunities that will enhance the trade and investment between our two countries,” Prime Minister Dr. Ngirente.

However, the Prime Minister said that the covid-19 pandemic has inflicted devastating effects on the Rwandan economy.

“Rwanda like the rest of the world was not spared from the negative impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic. The pre-covid-19 economic growth trend was disrupted and pushed down to a contraction of 3.4% in 2020 from 9.5% growth rate in 2019,” he said at a fully packed venue.

According to him, Rwanda registered an impressive growth rate while recovering from covid pandemic with an estimated at 10.2% and targets more recovery, projected at 7.2% in 2022 and 7.9% in 2023.

In anticipation for a brighter future, Dr.Ngirente said, “We are starting to look past the pandemic and towards the reconstruction and recovery of our economy.”

The Dubai Expo 2020 kicked off on 1 October 2021 and will swing through to 31 March 2022.

A national day is dedicated to each participating country and Rwanda which observed the National Heroes day on Tuesday has used this chance to showcase her Tourism and investment potential worth tapping into.

Rwanda has also planned a two-day business forum [February 2 and 3], to showcase business opportunities in the country and foster partnerships between local and international investors. Participants included Rwandan private sector representatives as well as top UAE and Dubai-based companies and business leaders.

Over 192 countries are boasting their best bits for six months, every country is desperate to stand out, which is why every country is also given one day – and one day only – to be the star of the show.