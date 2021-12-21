Rwanda To Vaccinate Children 5-11 Years’ Old

Following the rise of the new severe Omicron variant, Rwanda will vaccinate the teenage population at the range age of 5-11 years old.

Last month, the Ministry of Health inoculated the Covid-19 vaccine to children of 12 and above in the city of Kigali, but they were required to have the guardian sign the consent form for them to be vaccinated.

The Minister of Health, Dr. Daniel Ngamije, in a statement, said, Rwanda has vaccinated a bigger percentage of the adult population but that majority of the younger children are unvaccinated urging “people to get vaccinated because vaccines are available enough to vaccinate all population in Kigali and those in upcountry.”

He lauded that the vaccination rate in Kigali has been high in contrast to other parts of the country but that more engagement is needed so as to reach 70% of the population by next year.

“All the unvaccinated people should get vaccinated so as to reach the target of 70% of the vaccination rate but we can even go higher if we also vaccinate children of 5 to 11 years of age,” he urged.

According to American Center for Disease Control and Prevention, Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccines are scientifically proven to meet the safety and efficacy standards for authorization for children aged 5 through 11 years old.

Regarding vaccination campaigns, universities have been imposing a ‘no vaccination, no attendance restriction’ where a number of students were left vaccinated.

As of now, Rwanda has achieved its target of vaccinating 30% of its population before the end of 2021 according to the Ministry of Health, however, the positivity rates have been rising again in this month to 10% of a peak with the highest infections per day as the statistics indicate.

There have been 101, 508 infections and 1, 344 corona virus-related deaths in the country since the pandemic began according to statistics.