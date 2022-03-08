Rwanda To Showcase High Quality Coffee At CoffexIstanbul

More than twenty Rwandan specialty coffee exporters are expected to participate at the fourth edition of CoffexIstanbul from March 17th – 20th, 2022 and has been selected as a Focus Country for this year’s event.

This prestigious expo will also help Rwandans to establish new trade connections with Turkish and Middle East markets.

According to organizers, the event that will take place in the Halic Congress Center in Istanbul is the biggest international trade fair and promotion platform for coffee in the Middle East.

Rwanda’s Agricultural Export Development Board (NAEB) has patrnered with Turkish embassy in Kigali and Rwanda Development Board to facilitate their [exporters] participation with an aim to increase coffee export revenues from Turkey and Middle East Countries.

Meanwhile, Rwanda recently attended the prestigious Salon International de l’Agriculture-2022 , one of the biggest agricultural platforms in Europe and France’s most extensive regional products market since 1964.

Rwanda’s continued presence at various international exhibitions will trigger wide interest in the country’s high quality coffee.

Between January and December 2021, Rwanda exported 17.4 million Kgs of coffee fetching U$78.3 million in revenues, compared to over 16.1 million Kgs that earned U$55.2 million in the same period of 2020.

The 42% increase of coffee revenues from January-December 2021 in comparison with January-December 2020 was attributed to the good price of U$4.48 per kilo registered in this period against U$3.41 per kilo average in 2020 and high volume of coffee sold in 2021 (with an increase of 8.5%).

Rwanda is determined to improve its export sector but specifically interesting more farmers into coffee farming.

The government has entered a deal with USAID dubbed “prosper while expanding markets” aimed at boosting economic growth of Rwanda by promoting agricultural export growth and building resilience up to 2026.

This financing deal worth U$14.8 million investment to support public and private sector actors to attract, direct and leverage financing and investment towards increased agricultural exports.