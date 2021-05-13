National
Rwanda To Lobby For Lifting Sanctions Imposed on Zimbabwe
Rwanda and Zimbabwe have taken their new found love to a whole advanced level and seemingly keeping in the 2019 lane they described as ‘Together we Prosper’.
Zimbabwe is now seeking Rwanda’s intervention is negotiating for the lifting of sanctions imposed on the southern Africa nation.
There is consensus among Western states that the fundamental objective of sanctions slapped on Zimbabwe aim at restoring democracy and normalcy as according to the Western modern standards of democracy.
However, the Zimbabweans perceive the use of economic sanctions as an illegal tool meant to destabilize their internal political affairs (particularly the land reform exercise) and a serious contravention of the principle of non-interference in political internal matters as they have caused a challenge on the Zimbabwe’s sovereignty.
Between 2000 and 2003, Zimbabwe received a set of sanctions mainly from the United States of America, United Kingdom, Australia, Canada and the European Union. These issues include widespread reports of political and election violence, alleged human rights abuses, violation of property ownership rights and disrespect for rule of law.
Such a bond of sanctions, require that Zimbabwe embarks on an aggressive lobby through countries or organisations and persons of global influence to give weight to the Zimbabwean case.
President Paul Kagame and the Rwanda Patriotic Front political organisation definitely have a gigantic international appeal and or influence that if well taped into by the Zimbabweans could yield positively.
Zimbabwe’s ruling party African National Union – Patriotic Front (ZANU-PF) and Rwanda Patriotic Front party (RPF) have been lubricating their cooperation as evidenced from the back and forth interactions both publicly or behind closed doors. Political analysts suspect this cooperation is cooking something big.
On Wednesday, Zimbabwean Ambassador to Rwanda Prof. Charity Manyeruke met François Ngarambe the Secretary General of RPF at the party headquarters in Rusororo. Their discussions focused on state-to-state cooperation and ties between the two ruling parties.
“I have been asked to convey thanks on behalf of my party leaders to President Paul Kagame, the RPF Chairman for his continued advocacy for the international sanctions against Zimbabwe to be lifted. It speaks to African solidarity espoused by the RPF Chairman,” Prof. Manyeruke said.
The two countries and their ruling parties have intensified their contact, and according Prof. Manyeruke, “So far, we have signed six bilateral agreements in different areas of cooperation with more to follow. I promise to do my best during my tenure to advance these ties.”
In his submission, Ngarambe said, “It is also important that our two countries continue to deepen the south-to-south ties in the general spirit of the liberation struggle of the African people.”
On October 5, 2018, a high profile delegation of Zimbabwe’s ruling party ZANU-PF flew to Rwanda’s capital Kigali to court a new found friend in Rwanda Patriotic Front party (RPF).
The Zimbabweans wanted to know how the RPF-led government works and possibly pick on the best practices that have propelled Rwanda to its envious status especially on the eased doing business, gender parity, security and efficiency.
Zimbabwe African National Union – Patriotic Front (ZANU-PF) has been the ruling party in Zimbabwe since independence in 1980.
The climax of this was when President Emmerson Mnangagwa flew to Kigali to attend the Rwanda Liberation Day celebrations in 2019.
Mnangagwa was accompanied by his foreign affairs Minister, International Trade Minister and other senior government officials… this showed how important Rwanda is in the lenses of a new Zimbabwe.
The growing love affair between the two countries is a stark contrast of their past relations which were almost unfixable.
Rwandan genocide fugitives have been hiding in Zimbabwe for decades including Protais Mpiranya, the former commander of the presidential guard of the Rwandan army. Mpiranya with a U$5million bounty on his head had been second on the wanted list before the arrest of Félicien Kabuga.
Rwanda and Zimbabwe have since signed an agreement on legal cooperation on criminal matters.
WFP Receives Rwf500M From EU For COVID-19 Recovery Efforts
The European Union (EU) has donated €500,000 (Rwf500million) to the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) as facilitation to provide technical support to Rwanda’s COVID-19 recovery efforts.
With this contribution, WFP will support government efforts to ensure that social protection is expanded to the most vulnerable and food insecure Rwandans and responds to the unique challenges presented by the pandemic.
The new funding will also support evidence generation on food security, markets, and supply chains to inform the Government and partners in their investments in COVID-19 recovery.
“To ensure an effective COVID-19 recovery, it is vital for Rwanda to harness strategic technical expertise that will strengthen its social protection and food security systems to efficiently support national economic recovery,” said Ambassador Nicola Bellomo, Head of the EU Delegation in Rwanda.
WFP has widely recognized expertise in food security analysis and a close partnership with the Government in social protection. WFP will work to assist the Local Administrative Entities Development Agency on national systems for social protection targeting, monitoring and evaluation and feedback to support the response to vulnerabilities associated with COVID-19.
“The Government’s response to mobilizing the social protection system as a key platform for the COVID-19 response has been impressive to date,” said Edith Heines, WFP Rwanda Representative and Country Director.
“With this generous support, WFP will help the Government make the national social protection system even more shock-responsive, building on the lessons learned from the pandemic.”
This support is a contribution to the ongoing food security and vulnerability analysis as well as to food market and supply chain monitoring and their recovery from COVID-19.
This contribution is 100 percent funded by the EU under the Sector Reform Contract to enhance the agriculture sector’s sustainable use of land and water resources, value creation and contribution to nutrition security through its budget support action in response to the COVID-19 crisis.
Burundian Army Officer, 10 Others Killed In Ambush
Reports from neighbouring Burundi indicate that unknown gunmen have laid an ambush and killed 11 people and injured several others in Muramvya Province in the central part of the highly isolated country.
According to witnesses, 4 vehicles fell into an ambush mounted by a group of heavily armed men on Sunday around 7:30 pm a few kilometres from the capital of the province of Muramvya, close to a Red Cross antenna on the busy Gitega-Bujumbura axis.
As the speeding vehicles reached this point, armed men opened fire on vehicles heading for Bujumbura.
Burundi police confirmed 8 people were found dead at the scene. There were several wounded among the occupants of these vehicles. Some people have been burned beyond recognition.
“There are eleven bodies in the Muramvya morgue and a twelfth body, a woman who died while being transferred to a hospital in Bujumbura, is in a morgue there,” according to a medical source quoted my local media.
Among the people killed is an officer of the Burundian army, the LT. Col. Onesphore Nizigiyimana.
According to details, this officer served in Somalia as part of AMISOM. His daughter was killed, his wife and another child were injured. Also a staff of the Burundi central bank lost his life in this ambush.
Meanwhile, three other vehicles, including a bus, arrived at the scene and were also attacked with guns and grenades.
“We are saddened to see Burundi lose its children once again because of bandits. (…) All criminals must be put out of action,” reacted President Evariste Ndayishimiye in a tweet on Monday.
This ambush occurs less than a month of an attack perpetrated by armed men in Rusaka in the province of Mwaro that left 7 dead and 3 wounded. These armed men have not yet been identified.
Gas Can Explodes, 8 Seriously Injured
Eight people are currently hospitalised after sustaining serious injuries in a gas can explosion at a restaurant in down town Kigali earlier Sunday.
The incident happened at Gakiriro Gisozi inside a restaurant owned by one identified as Anne. Ambulances were seen ferrying the sick from the accident scene. It has not yet been established what could have caused the gas can to explode.
