The highly anticipated Kigali International Finance Centre (K-IFC) will be launched during the 26th Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM2020) that is due June 22-27, a government official has announced.

Clare Akamanzi, CEO of Rwanda Development Board (RDB), told a business community on Friday morning that the center will be launched on the sidelines of CHOGM2020 if the event takes place as planned.

“We will officially launch the center before the international community,” she said during a breakfast meeting with the private sector to discuss Rwanda’s readiness to host the #CHOGM2020.

Akamanzi told Taarifa after the breakfast meeting that the plan to launch the finance center during this event is because, “CHOGM2020 will bring together many financial investors who might be potential investors into the sector.”

The K-IFC will be operated as a special purpose vehicle (SPV) known as Rwanda Finance Ltd (RFL), a firm created in 2018. It is fully owned by the government of Rwanda.

