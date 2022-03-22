Rwanda To Launch Centre for 4th Industrial Revolution

President Paul Kagame is scheduled to officiate as guest of honour at the launch of centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution Rwanda [C4IR] slated on March 31.

The Fourth Industrial Revolution Rwanda will be launched in partnership with government of Rwanda and the World Economic Forum.

“President of the World Economic Forum Børge Brende will be our Keynote Speaker at the launch of the Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution Rwanda,” the centre said on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Rwanda’s Minister of ICT & Innovation Paula Ingabire has also been lined up to speak at the launch.

In 2020, during the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos, the Government of Rwanda signed an agreement with the Forum to establish C4IR Rwanda.

The centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution Rwanda is one of the many operating across the world, working to promote emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, blockchain, and internet of things (IoT).

These are technologies that are advancing and changing the way the world does business in political, social and economic spheres, at the same time putting pressure on policymakers.

Alain Ndayishimiye, a Project Lead at the Rwanda’s Centre of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, says the country seeks to promote to reap more from such technologies.

The centre, he says, is an affiliate of the World Economic Forum’s Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution Network – there are some 13 centres so far across the world.

“The aim is to develop and implement technology governance and policy protocols that will accelerate the benefits of adopting emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence,” he says.

In Rwanda, the centre focuses primarily on artificial intelligence (AI) and data policy, and seeks to develop multi-stakeholder partnerships to drive innovation and adoption at scale.

The two portfolios are aligned with the country’s vision to achieve select Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) such as ending hunger, and achieving food security.