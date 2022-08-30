Organised under the auspices of the Ministry of Infrastructure, Rwanda will host Aviation Africa Summit and Exhibition which will be co-located with the first ever SMIESA (Salon Mondial des Infrastructures Equipments et Services Aéroportuaires) Event 2022, bringing together Government officials, Aviation Leaders, Regulators, Policy Makers, Manufacturers and Exhibitors from all over the world in Kigali.

The events will be held at Radisson Blu, Kigali Convention Centre, from 12-13 September 2022,

The Aviation Africa summit and Exhibition 2022 will look at driving revival as recovery strategies take flight. Where will we go from here? – Shaping the future for aviation with light at the end of the tunnel.

Topics include maintenance, sustainability, future technology and safety.

While SMIESA aim at stimulating technology transfer in Africa by promoting the establishment of manufacturers (equipment and service providers), and promoting African airports and related services under the themed: “supporting airport industry restart, addressing their needs and scale-up”.

During these events, Stakeholders in the aviation sector will share their experiences and lessons from the past, discussing issues for how the industry can accelerate recovery, promote sustainability and enhance the customer experience.

In addition, participants will reconnect old relationships, networking to make new ones and conclude

business contracts and agreements to boost the quick rebuild of the aviation industry in Africa after covid-

19 pandemic.

Co-organised by Times Aerospace Events, and Union des Gestionnaires d’Aéroports d’Afrique Centrale et de l’Ouest (UGAACO), co-hosted by Rwanda Civil Aviation Authority (RCAA), Rwanda Airports

Company (RAC), and officially supported by RwandAir as the African airline sponsor, the two-day summits and Exhibition will be attended by over 1000 key airport and aviation representatives.

These include; World Business Partners, and government authorities, international aviation organizations such as the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), and the Airports Council International (ACI).

RwandAir CEO, Yvonne Makolo, said: “RwandAir is very proud to officially support this year’s highly-anticipated Aviation Africa summit and Exhibition 2022 in our home hub of Kigali and we warmly welcome all participants.

“RwandAir’s reputation for safety and service excellence has helped foster Rwanda’s burgeoning aviation community and we want to encourage further development of a sector which will be key to Africa’s economic success in the future.

“RwandAir is committed to opening up Africa to the continent’s growing aviation sector, as well as offering more routes and highly competitive fares for all our customers across Africa and beyond.”

To celebrate the event, the Rwanda national carrier is offering a 10% saving off flights across its extensive network on Economy and 12% discount on Business, booked between now and 13 September 2022 using the special code AVAFS22 at rwandair.com.