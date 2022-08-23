On September 12-14, Rwanda will host the pioneer expo for World Airports Infrastructure, Equipment and Services scheduled to take place in the capital Kigali.

According to organisers, this first exhibition will be co-located with the 6th Aviation Africa Summit 2022 at Radisson Blu, Kigali Convention Centre.

About 79 aviation companies have confirmed attendance at this forthcoming exhibition and summit aimed at Supporting Airport Industry Restart, Addressing Their Needs & Scale Up.

About four pannel discussions have been planned at the summit.

The first pannel discussion session will brainstorm on; seamless coordination and collaboration among tourism and trade airline, health regulator, airport operation in recovering aviation sustainability.

Second pannel session will explore; Aerodrome compliance, customer experience, Safety and clean sky environmentally friendly.

Meanwhile, the third session will focus on; Seizing opportunity on streamlining Airport Development, Air Cargo, Air Connectivity and Operation efficiency. What is your take?

The Fourth Pannel discussion on second day will explore; How do we strengthen Airport Capabilities to Innovate and build strong Airport digital capabilities?

Airport infrastructure development and operational transformations need innovation and the use of emerging technologies to be in a better position to grow without compromising future generations.

Research, innovation, and data analysis are cornerstones of the country’s national strategy to develop a knowledge-based innovation-driven economy and society. How can we address the workforce challenges the industry faces?