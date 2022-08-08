Preparations are ongoing as Rwanda gets ready to host the 12th annual summit for food and agriculture in the capital Kigali from September 5 to 9, 2022.

The AGRF, Africa’s premier forum for food and agriculture will be held under the theme ‘Grow, Nourish and Reward – Bold Actions for Resilient Food systems’.

According to organisers, the summit will be seeking accelerated action by leaders, innovators, businesses, private institutions, civil society, and development agencies to put forward bold actions and unite efforts towards the continental food security agenda.

This AGRF 2022 summit will spotlight the ongoing efforts and country-led actions that can be scaled up towards food systems that deliver for the people, planet, and prosperity.

H.E. Hailemariam Dessalegn, the former Prime Minister of Ethiopia and the AGRF Chair says collective action will be needed to accelerate progress and real change.

“No country is healthy unless food and livelihoods are healthy. Delivering for the planet, people, and prosperity will require collective efforts from all sectors. However, African governments should lead these efforts by prioritising and integrating policies that address multiple objectives including those that call for healthy and nutritious diets, decent income for the farmers and policies that address climate and other environmental fragilities.”

Some of the key highlights at this year’s AGRF 2022 Summit will include the Agribusiness Deal Room, a platform for connecting innovators with critically needed capital, the Presidential Summit, Farmers Forum, and a Youth Townhall.