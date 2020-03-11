Rwanda has taken the fight against Malaria to a sophisticated level as Drones are set for deployment in spraying against mosquitoes in infested outdoor places.

Drones are going to be used to spray larvicides in order to reduce adult mosquito population.

On Tuesday Rwanda Ministry of Health in partnership with USAID and other stakeholders launched the ZeroMalariaStartsWithMe campaign aimed at inspiring political leaders, private sector and general public to commit to fighting against Malaria.

Zero Malaria Starts with Me is a continent-wide campaign to eliminate malaria- it was launched in 2018 by President Paul Kagame in his role as Chair of the African Union.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), the African Region continues to shoulder more than 90% of the global Malaria burden.

In the 10 African countries hardest hit by malaria, there were an estimated 3.5 million more cases of the disease in 2017 over the previous year.

Dr. Ngamije Daniel Minister of Health said during the launch that Rwandans should start practising basic prevention practices like sleeping under long-lasting treated bed nets.

At the launch also, Different Stakeholders showcased their interventions for Malaria prevention and Treatment.

The ZeroMalariaStartsWithMe campaign started in Senegal in 2014 but was later endorsed by African leaders at the AU in 2018 as a drive to accelerate malaria elimination in Africa.