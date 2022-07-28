Rwanda government announced the fifth Population and Housing Census scheduled in August 2022.

According to the National Institute of Statistics census activities will kick off on August 10 until August 30th.

The Census operation is being coordinated by the National Census Commission. Various census technical and administrative structures have been put in place to ensure a successful census operation.

The Fourth Rwanda Population and Housing Census (RPHC4) established that the population of Rwanda is 10,515,973 residents, of which 52% are women and 48% men.

Since the 2002 Census, the population has increased by 2.4 million, which represents an average annual growth rate of 2.6%.