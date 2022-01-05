National
Rwanda To Conduct Fifth Population Census This Year
Rwanda is planning to conduct the 5th General Population and Housing Census by August, according to the Nation Institute of statistics of Rwanda (NISR).
An initial census is going on starting with selective villages and 28,000 primary school teachers who applied for the job have been selected so far.
The fourth Population and Housing Census conducted in August 2012 indicated that the total population of Rwanda was 10,515,973 persons including 5,451,105 females representing 51.8% and 5,064,868 males as 48.2% of the population.
At the same time, the 2012 census counted 511,738 elderly persons (60 years and above) corresponding to 4.9% of the population with 207,239 men and 304,499 women, while the youth between the ages of 14 to 35 years, were 4,166,777 corresponding to 40% of the total population.
Also according to the previous census, the Eastern Province is the most populated with 2,595,703 inhabitants, followed by the Southern Province with 2,589,975 inhabitants while Kigali City has the smallest population with 1,132,686 inhabitants.
In districts, Gasabo district is the most populated with more than 500,000 inhabitants and Nyarugenge district the least populated with less than 300,000 inhabitants according.
At the time, the Northern Province was having 1,726,370 residents and the Western Province 2,471,239
The NISR also shows that the population increased by 2.4 million in 2012, which represents an average annual growth rate of 2.6% and recovered its long-term rate following the decline in the 1990s, which was marked by the the Genocide against the Tutsi.
Statistics indicate that in the years 1991 to 2002 annual growth fell to 1.2%.
Economists stress that population census is a necessary tool for the state’s economic proper planning and valuation of growth indicators and development of the citizens.
Emmanuel Ndayisaba, National Council of Persons with Disabilities (NCPD) Executive Director, in a statement, said the coming census will help specific sectors to properly plan for their organizations.
“It will particularly help us to plan for the people living with disabilities to make a better plan and budget for them,” he said.
The NISR Census Department Director, Venant Habarugira, told the press that the census of this year will be technology-based than the previous.
“During the last census, we used data sheets and it took a long time to process the data into the machines but now we will be using gadgets and computers,” he said.
Previous censuses were conducted for the first time in 1978, 1991, 2002 and 2012.
UN Court Orders Suspension Of Niger’s Move To Expel Eight Rwandans On Its Soil
The United Nations International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals (UNIRMT) has obstructed Niger’s decision of chasing out eight Rwandans on its soil.
They are categorized into those who were convicted by the UNIRMT for crimes of Genocide against the Tutsi and those that were acquitted.
On November 15, 2021, the UNIRMT court signed an agreement with Niger and agreed to receive the eight Rwandans, but, recently, the government decided to expel them on its soil.
The eight Rwandns are Francois Xavier Nzuwonemeye, Prosper Mugiraneza, Protais Zigiranyirazo, Anatole Nsengiyunva, Alphonse Nteziryayo, Tharcise Muvunyi, Andre Ntagerura and Innocent Sagahutu.
The agreement clauses signed between the court and Niger’s government have it that they were supposed to spend at least one year in Niger at the expense of the UN.
Survivor’s organizations have, however, expressed dissatisfaction with the UN court’s decisions.
The motivation of the court’s decision was decided by Judge Joseph E. Chiondo Masanche on December 31, 2021 after Francois Xavier Nzuwonemeye filed the first motion on 29th last month, appealing for the decision according to the court’s document.
“This is based on the motion filed by Nzuwonemeye on 29 December 2021 seeking an order from the Mechanism to Niger, pursuant to Article 28 of the Statute of the Mechanism, to permit the continued presence of Nzuwonemeye on its territory until the Registrar of the Mechanism has made arrangements for his relocation to another safe State or until the Expulsion Order is reversed,” the court motivated.
Nonetheless, other motions were also filled, including those filled by Zigiranyirazo, Nsengiyumva and Nteziryayo and Ntagerura.
Citing article 28 of the Statute of the Mechanism, the court motivated that it is in the interests of justice to order Niger to stay “the execution of the Expulsion Order and to allow the Relocated Persons to remain on its territory until final adjudication of the present matter, and to invite submissions from Niger and from the Registrar.”
“Therefore that the court orders “Niger to stay the Expulsion Order and to allow the Relocated Persons to remain on its territory, in accordance with the terms of the Relocation Agreement, pending the final adjudication of the matter.”
Rwandan Peacekeepers Provide Medical Care Services In S. Sudan
Rwandan peacekeepers (Rwanbatt3) under United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) conducted patrols from their base at Durupi in Juba to Lainya County about 84 Kms from Juba and established a Temporary Operating Base (TOB), where they provided Force Protection (FP) to United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS) workers currently conducting mine clearing along Lainya – Wonduruba road axis.
During their stay the peacekeepers also provided medical care services to people living around Lainya County.
To date 41 children and adults have benefited from different medical services.
The Temporary Operating Base was established on December 13, 2021 and will be maintained until end of January 2022.
Madam Geetha PIOUS, Head of Field Office at UNMISS Headquarters Juba, thanked Rwanbatt3 on the job done.
“People in LAINYA are happy with the TOB and appreciate Rwanbatt3 for providing medical assistance to them. People of Lainya received security during festive season and can now move without fear of attack, thanks to the TOB located near” she said.
Rwanda Is Proud Of you – Kagame To Men And Women In Service
President Paul Kagame and the Commander-in-Chief of the Rwanda Defense Forces has praised security organs for the effort and dedication they have demonstrated throughout the year to meet their obligations diligently despite challenges.
In the end of the year message, President Kagame said that the year 2021 was characterized by challenges both at home and away, however, that security organs have shown dedication and commitment in protecting Rwandans.
“I wish to convey to you my appreciation for your dedication and commitment in fulfilling your missions of defending and protecting the people of Rwanda in the year 2021, a period which was characterized by a wide range of challenges at home and abroad,” Kagame said in a statement issued on Thursday evening.
“Despite the challenges which include the COVID pandemic, you continue to meet and exceed expectations with unwavering diligence, selflessness and professionalism. Our nation is proud of you,” the statement adds.
The President, however, reminded security organs to remain vigilant.
“As we begin a new year, I urge you to strive to preserve the values we stand for and uphold the resolute spirit that defines us as Rwandans and as a people. I want you to renew the pledge to the Rwandan flag, and continue to work diligently to fully deserve the trust placed in you by our people and our allies,” he added.
Deployment and Foreign relations
The Commander in Chief categorically appreciates the results displayed by troops deployed abroad.
“I take this opportunity to express specific appreciations to those serving abroad both through bilateral arrangement or peacekeeping missions. Being far from your loved ones, especially during the festive season is a special way of expressing your commitment to sacrifice peace and stability on your commitment to sacrifice peace and stability on our continent and beyond. The whole nation is graceful for your service.”
In July, more than 1,000 Rwandan troops were sent to fight Islamic insurgents in Cabo Delgado province of Mozambique.
Since the deployment in Mozambique, RDF has eliminated Islamic insurgents from their key territories.
Regarding activities of peacekeeping missions, Rwanda has three battalions and a Level II Hospital deployed under the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic, after an additional deployment of an Infantry Battalion of 750 military personnel in August.
This time Kagame did not rather talk about anything regarding the frosty relations between Rwanda and Uganda.
