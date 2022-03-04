Connect with us

National

Rwanda To Chair Forum on Sustainable Development

National

60% of Rwandans Fully Vaccinated Against Covid

National

YouTube Doesn't Allow Artificially Increased Views

National

African Leaders Challenged To Lower Costs Of Air Transport

National

German Development Minister Visists Rwanda To Bolster Ties

National

DRC: Fourty Warlords Surrender

National

RNC Turns Guns On Gen. Muhoozi & Threaten To Sue Him

National

Rwanda To Host Telecom Development Conference

National

Rwandan Farmers Could Benefit From UAE Market

National

Leaders Gather in Kinshasa For 10th Summit On Peace, Security

National

Rwanda To Chair Forum on Sustainable Development

Published

2 seconds ago

on

Rwanda has been elected the chair of the 8th Africa Regional Forum on Sustainable Development.

The forum brings together Ministers, senior officials, experts and practitioners from UN member States, private sector, civil society, academia, and UN organisations.

The 2022 Forum will be organized jointly by the Economic Commission for Africa (ECA) and the Government of the Republic of Rwanda in collaboration with partners including; the United Nations Economic Commission of Africa (ECA) the African Union Commission, the African Development Bank and other entities of the United Nations System.

The regional forum is one of the three mechanisms mandated to follow-up, review and catalyse actions to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development adopted by UN Member States in September 2015.

Unique to Africa, the ARFSD undertakes integrated follow-up and review of the SDGs and goals of the African Union Agenda 2063. This is because for Africa, the two Agenda provide a synergistic framework for achieving inclusive and people-centred sustainable development in the region.

The ARFSD also provides a platform for peer learning including on Voluntary National Reviews (VNRs) and Voluntary Local Review (VLRs) by subnational entities.

Notwithstanding the progress in the implementation of the two agendas, available assessments show that countries are off track to achieve the SDGs and goals of Agenda 2063 within the set time frame. COVID-19 has further undermined progress to achieve the SDGs and goals of Agenda 2063.

The decade 2021 to 2030 (dubbed the Decade of Action and Delivery on Sustainable Development) presents an opportunity and a window of hope to dramatically speed up the pace and expand the scale of implementation to deliver the regional and global goals alongside recovery from the COVID-19 crisis.

Previous session of the Regional Forum and meeting of HLPF and SDGs Summit helped to spotlight several areas in which ambitious and transformative actions taken will drive up progress across multiple goals.

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?