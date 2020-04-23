This Sunday, Rwanda will join the world in celebrating world intellectual property (IP) day.

In the lead up to that, Rwanda Development Board (RDB) has invited the public to participate in a live Twitter Q&A tomorrow (Friday), April 23, with the Registrar General, Richard Kayibanda.

Participants are expected to send in questions to learn more about IP.

The focus will be broad, but critical areas of concern include originality and creativity in various fields within the economy.

RDB has, since beginning of 2019, been conducting public awareness campaigns aimed at increasing knowldge on the importance of registering IP and its benefits.

This campaign ran under a theme; ‘The Meaning of Intellectual Property in your daily Life’

The campaign targeted young innovators, students, the business community and academicians.

IP refers to a category of property that includes intangible creations of the human intellect.

It encompasses two types of rights: industrial property rights and copyright.

The Rwandan law protects Intellectual Property through provision of Law no. 31 of 26/10/2009 which enables people to earn recognition or financial benefit from what they invent or create.

According to Kayibanda, knowledge among the Rwandan community, and possibly beyond, is relatively limited.

“The Office of Registrar General deems it highly important to raise IP awareness by all means,” he said.

Currently, the Registra added, “#COVID-19 pandemic where online communication tools are more than ever used, we want to take advantage of them to engage the general public on any IP related question or subject they might want learn about as we head towards the celebration of IP day on April 26.”