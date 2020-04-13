Rwanda is among the 25 countries that will benefit from an immediate debt service relief of the IMF’s member countries under the IMF’s revamped Catastrophe Containment and Relief Trust (CCRT).

The Executive Board approved the decision this April as part of the Fund’s response to help address the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rwanda’s external debt is slightly above US$3 billion mainly due to large investment projects such as the construction of the Kigali Convention Center (KCC) that was completed in 2016, the expansion of RwandAir, and construction of Bugesera airport.

Both RwandAir and KCC have been key attributes to recent increase in tourism revenues which have since been hit hard by the #COVID-19 pandemic, thus affecting Rwanda’s ability to continue servicing its loans in the short term.

The debt relief, can currently provide about US$500 million in grant-based debt service relief, including the recent US$185 million pledge by the U.K. and US$100 million provided by Japan as immediately available resources.

This arrangement, according to IMF boss, Kristalina Georgieva, “provides grants to our poorest and most vulnerable members to cover their IMF debt obligations for an initial phase over the next six months and will help them channel more of their scarce financial resources towards vital emergency medical and other relief efforts.”

Rwanda has a positive record for its commitment to a debt management strategy that seeks to maximize external concessional funding to avoid unsustainable debt levels and maintaining a prudent medium-term debt management strategy.

However, Rwanda’s commitment has now been placed on a stress mode by the pandemic.

The country may not be able to contain public debt vulnerabilities, including potential liquidity pressures that might arise from this crisis.

Meanwhile, beginning of April, the IMF approved a Rapid Credit Facility (RCF) of US$109 million for Rwanda to meet the country’s urgent balance of payment needs as a result of the #COVID-19 outbreak.

Most East African countries have revised their growth trajectories below 5%, but Rwanda has not yet made any public announcements on the effect of the pandemic so far and measures to be taken.