Rwanda, Tanzania Police Discuss Cooperation To Combat Cross-border, Transnational Crimes

Rwanda and Tanzania have agreed to enhance cooperation in fighting cross border and transnational crimes. Police chiefs of both countries met in Tanzania’s capital, Dar-es-Slaam, and held lengthy discussions on how to craft suitable bilateral efforts against cross border and transnational crimes.

They discussed how both parties can reinforce cooperation in fighting transnational organized crimes and specifically devise strategies of combating crimes across their borders.

The meeting was attended by Inspector General of Tanzania Police, Simon Nyakoro SIRRO and Rwanda’s Inspector General of Police CG Dan Munyuza and their respective delegations.

IGP Nyakoro noted that the two countries share a lot in common including the challenge of combating cross-border crimes and hence the need for concerted efforts and cooperation.

He emphasized the need to work together to enhance security along borders in order to facilitate reduction of cross-border and transnational crimes. He called for implementation of Memorandum of Understanding between Rwanda and Tanzania that was signed in 2012.

On his part, Rwanda’s IGP, Munyuza, stressed Rwanda’s commitment to combat transnational organized crimes across the borders between the two countries. He further noted that single handedly, a force can achieve minimal success, but a combined force that is focused can achieve great success to secure the region.

CG Munyuza suggested that the cooperation should also take note of effective communication, sharing intelligence, joint border operations, joint training, exercises and regular meetings at all levels as part of implementing the Memorandum of Understanding.

The meeting received the presentation on security situation between Tanzania and Mozambique and its impact to both parties and the region at large and agreed to plan for the best strategies on how to address the security situation in the Tanzania’s Southern neighbour., according to a communique from the meeting.

Meanwhile, CG Munyuza paid tribute to the memory of the Late President Dr. John Pombe Joseph Magufuli. Rwanda’s Army Chief, Gen Jean Bosco Kazura was part of the visit since Sunday. Gen Kazura also met his counterpart and other authorities, a visit aimed at enhancing the two countries’ cordial relations.