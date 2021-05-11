Connect with us

East-Africa

Rwanda, Tanzania Police Discuss Cooperation To Combat Cross-border, Transnational Crimes

Published

2 mins ago

on

Rwanda and Tanzania have agreed to enhance cooperation in fighting cross border and transnational crimes. Police chiefs of both countries met in Tanzania’s capital, Dar-es-Slaam, and held lengthy discussions on how to craft suitable bilateral efforts against cross border and transnational crimes.

They discussed how both parties can reinforce cooperation in fighting transnational organized crimes and specifically devise strategies of combating crimes across their borders.

The meeting was attended by Inspector General of Tanzania Police, Simon Nyakoro SIRRO and Rwanda’s Inspector General of Police CG Dan Munyuza and their respective delegations.

IGP Nyakoro noted that the two countries share a lot in common including the challenge of combating cross-border crimes and hence the need for concerted efforts and cooperation.

He emphasized the need to work together to enhance security along borders in order to facilitate reduction of cross-border and transnational crimes. He called for implementation of Memorandum of Understanding between Rwanda and Tanzania that was signed in 2012.

On his part, Rwanda’s IGP, Munyuza, stressed Rwanda’s commitment to combat transnational organized crimes across the borders between the two countries. He further noted that single handedly, a force can achieve minimal success, but a combined force that is focused can achieve great success to secure the region.

CG Munyuza suggested that the cooperation should also take note of effective communication, sharing intelligence, joint border operations, joint training, exercises and regular meetings at all levels as part of implementing the Memorandum of Understanding.

The meeting received the presentation on security situation between Tanzania and Mozambique and its impact to both parties and the region at large and agreed to plan for the best strategies on how to address the security situation in the Tanzania’s Southern neighbour., according to a communique from the meeting.

Meanwhile, CG Munyuza paid tribute to the memory of the Late President Dr. John Pombe Joseph Magufuli. Rwanda’s Army Chief, Gen Jean Bosco Kazura was part of the visit since Sunday. Gen Kazura also met his counterpart and other authorities, a visit aimed at enhancing the two countries’ cordial relations.

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

East-Africa

Uganda Army Prepares To Deploy In DRC

Published

11 hours ago

on

May 10, 2021

By

A delegation of Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) flew to neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo to discuss a comprehensive military strategy aimed at uprooting the notorious Allied Democratic Front rebels.

Maj Gen Kayanja Muhanga  the commander of UPDF’s Mountain Brigade lead the Ugandan delegation to Beni City, North Kivu. 

The Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of Congo (FARDC) and the Uganda People’s Defense Forces (UPDF) have resolved to set up a joint coordination centre for operations against the ADF rebels.

The establishment of this joint coordination centre for operations between the Congolese army and the Ugandan army aims to coordinate information on possible movements of ADF rebels.

Cooperation between the Congolese and Ugandan army comes during the period when the Congolese Head of State declared a state of siege in Ituri and North Kivu to pacify this part of the DRC.

Note that the military governor of North Kivu recently appointed by President Félix Tshisekedi is expected this Monday, May 10 in Goma, capital of the province of North Kivu.

The ADF rebels have eluded both the Congolese military and Uganda army for the past two decades.

The last time Uganda People’s Defence Forces conducted active operations inside DRC was in 2017 in an operation dubbed ‘TUUGO’.

At the time, UPDF and FARDC conducted joint air strikes and over 100 Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) combatants were killed in eight camps in general areas of Erengeti Triangle – North Kivu Province. The strikes were launched in areas of Medina, Canada, Abia, Topoke 2, Kajaju, Camp Richard, Makayoba and Sangote.

Uganda’s deployment of its troops in DRC comes follows last week’s imposition of Martial law in this part of the country. President Tshisekedi  ordered rule of martial law in DRCs North Kivu and Ituri provinces effective on Thursday, May 6.

Uganda Suffocates With $10Bn Compensation To DRC
Continue Reading

East-Africa

Tanzania’s President Samia Scheduled For Kenya Visit

Published

1 week ago

on

May 2, 2021

By

Kenya’s Presidency has confirmed that President Samia Suluhu Hassan of the United Republic of Tanzania is scheduled to jet in to Nairobi for a 2-day State Visit on Tuesday.

Kanze Dena-Mararo Kenya’s State House spokesperson said other details of President Suluhu’s visit will be shared in due course.

President Samia Suluhu is a sharp contrast of her predecessor John Pombe Magufuli who passed away recently.

On April 11President Samia Suluhu made her first trip outside the country since taking oath of office. She flew to neighbouring Uganda, a trip her handlers said was aimed at strengthening bilateral ties and finalize the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) Tripartite project agreement.

The Tanzanian leader has drawn a line under her predecessor’s controversial stances on COVID-19 and the media, indicating an apparent change in course for the nation after the death of John Magufuli in March.

“We cannot segregate ourselves like an island, but also we cannot blindly accept what is being brought forward to us (on COVID-19) without carrying out our own investigations and inputs,” she told officials at State House in the commercial capital Dar es Salaam. “Let us have a stance.”

President Suluhu also announced that media that had been banned by Magufuli’s government should be allowed to operate.

“We should not ban the media by force. Reopen them, and we should ensure they follow the rules. We should not give them room to say we are shrinking press freedom.”

Continue Reading

East-Africa

Angola Appoints Envoy To Uganda, Somalia, South Sudan

Published

3 weeks ago

on

April 20, 2021

By

President João Lourenço of Angola on Tuesday appointed Sianga Abílio as ambassador to Uganda, South Sudan and Somalia.

Sianga who is based in Nairobi, Kenya currently serves as Ambassador of Angola to Kenya and Permanent Representative of Angola to the United Nations offices in the Kenyan capital.

According to a statement from the embassy, as soon as presenting the Credential Letters, Ambassador Sianga Abílio, will start to provide Diplomatic coverage for the four countries, the from Nairobi.

Sianga Abílio, was accredited as a permanent representative of the country to the United Nations Offices in Nairobi in May 2018.

Continue Reading
Advertisement

Kinyarwanda

Advertisement

Trending