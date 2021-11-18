Rwanda Takes Covid Vaccination To Bus Terminals, Schools

AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 antibody cocktail was more than 80% successful at both preventing symptomatic disease and stopping the virus from worsening, trials show.

The injected therapy, called AZD7442 or Evusheld, was found to provide 83 per cent protection, the company said in a statement.

It is hoped the treatment can provide protection to people who vaccines are less likely to be effective for – around two per cent of the world’s population.

The encouraging results were found despite the surge in the Delta variant during trials, researchers said.

These include those this blood cancers, patients on dialysis, and those on immunosuppressive drugs for conditions including multiple sclerosis and rheumatoid arthritis.

In a statement released this morning, the drug company said there had been no cases or serious illness among people given the drug in a six-month trial.

The Anglo-Swedish company also said a separate study in patients with mild-to-moderate COVID-19 showed a higher dose of AZD7442 cut the risk of symptoms worsening by 88 per cent when given within three days of first symptoms.

More than three quarters of people who took part in the company’s PROVENT trial were at high risk from Covid-19.

There were no cases of severe illness or death from Coronavirus among people given the drug, although in the placebo arm – people who were instead given a harmless saline injection – there were five severe cases and two Covid deaths.

A total of 5,197 people in the US, UK, Spain, France and Belgium took part in the trial, with two thirds given the antibody treatment.

Hugh Montgomery, Professor of Intensive Care Medicine at University College London, UK and AZD7442 principal investigator, said: “These compelling results give me confidence that this long-acting antibody combination can provide my vulnerable patients with the long-lasting protection they urgently need to finally return to their everyday lives.

“Importantly, six months of protection was maintained despite the surge of the Delta variant among these high-risk participants who may not respond adequately to vaccination.”

“These new data add to the growing body of evidence supporting AZD7442’s potential to make a significant difference in the prevention and treatment of COVID-19,” Executive Vice President Mene Pangalos said in a statement.