CORONA VIRUS
Rwanda Suspends Night Clubs Amid Fears Of Omnicron
Rwandans are sliding back to tough restrictions as the government moves in to prevent the spread of Omnicron coronavirus variant.
“Night clubs are suspended as is live band entertainment in other venues. organised concerts will be approved on case by case basis by Rwanda Development Board,” reads in part a communiqué from the Prime Minister’s office.
“Movements are prohibited between midnight to 4am. All businesses must close by 11pm according to the statement released by Prime Minister’s office. Public offices will operate at no more than 30% capacity and private businesses will operate at 50% capacity and must comply with covid-19 prevention measures,” the statement said.
Under the new restrictions that will go on for a month, traditional, civil and religious weddings guests should not exceed 30% of venue capacity and must not exceed 100 persons.
The Omnicron variant was first detected in South Africa and has been fast spreading across Europe, Asia, and America. The variant has been seen in over 10 countries in Africa so far.
Rwanda’s Ministry of Health said in a statement early on Thursday that the omicron variant was found in 6 people in the samples taken from those who traveled to the country and those they were in contact with.
Meanwhile, Rwanda and dozens of countries have blacklisted South Africa and its neighbours since South African scientists flagged Omicron last week.
Rwanda suspended direct flights to and from southern Africa due to the new variant, the prime minister’s office has said.
CORONA VIRUS
UK Removes All 11 Countries From Red List
The government has said that all 11 countries will be removed from the UK’s travel red list from 4am on Wednesday.
Angola, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, Zambia and Zimbabwe are on the list.
The red list was reintroduced in late November as a precaution after the emergence of the Omicron variant.
But Health Secretary Sajid Javid said it had spread so widely the rules no longer had much purpose.
“Now that there is community transmission of Omicron in the UK and Omicron has spread so widely across the world, the travel red list is now less effective in slowing the incursion of Omicron from abroad,” he told Parliament.
“Whilst we will maintain our temporary testing measures for international travel we will be removing all 11 countries from the travel red list effective from 4am tomorrow morning.”
All UK arrivals from red list countries are required to pay for and self-isolate in a pre-booked, government-approved hotel for 10 days.
But with all 11 countries being removed from that list, it was confirmed that those currently in managed quarantine would be allowed to leave early and “follow the rules as if they had arrived from a non-red list country”.
Some travellers had paid thousands of pounds to stay in government-approved quarantine hotels, with complaints of chaotic organisation and inedible food during their stays.
Anyone who has tested positive will to remain in isolation, the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Stephen Barclay told the House of Commons.
Mr Javid also said earlier he was “very persuaded” by calls to reimburse people and hoped to make an announcement on that soon.
The point of putting countries on the red list was to act quickly to slow the spread of Omicron.
Now it has spread in the community, the government doesn’t think putting people from a limited list of countries in hotels is useful.
CORONA VIRUS
U.S. Donates 336,000 J&J COVID-19 Vaccines To Rwanda
Rwanda has received 336,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson’s (J&J) Janssen COVID-19 vaccines as a donation from the U.S. via COVAX.
This latest donation brings the total current U.S. donation of COVID-19 vaccines to Rwanda to 2,296,550 doses.
This donation is a further symbol of U.S. commitment to work with the Government of Rwanda to protect the health of the Rwandan people. The vaccines arrived at Kigali International Airport on the evening of December 10, 2021.
Ambassador Vrooman announced, “To date, the United States has provided approximately 2.3 million vaccine doses to Rwanda, with nearly 3 million additional doses due to arrive via COVAX in the coming weeks.”
The United States has donated more than 240 million COVID-19 vaccine doses – a major step in ending the pandemic globally. In Sub-Saharan Africa alone, the United States provided more than 65 million vaccine doses.
Working together with COVAX, WHO, UNICEF, and partner countries, the United States is committed to donating 1.1 billion vaccine doses to where they are needed most to end this global pandemic.
Since the start of the pandemic, the United States has stood side-by-side with the Rwandan people committing more than Rwf28 billion (US$28 Million) to support the prevention, detection, treatment, and vaccination against COVID-19.
CORONA VIRUS
Mass Vaccination Intensified In Kigali City
Rwanda is conducting mass vaccination against Covid-19 with the aim of preventing the further spread of the deadly pandemic.
According to Rwanda Biomedical Centre, its staff have erected tents at bus terminals to give both first, second and third dose jabs. Last week alone, a total of 1,006,234 people were vaccinated.
“Starting Monday 13 December 2021, anyone eligible for a Covid-19 vaccine in Kigali City can get a first, second or booster dose at Nyabugogo, Kimironko and Kabuga bus parks,” RBC said in an announcement early Monday, adding, Covid-19 vaccinations are also provided at your nearest Health Centre.
Meanwhile, Rwanda achieved this year’s goal of vaccinating 30% of its population. Since March 2021, over 10 million doses have been administered.
Rwanda Suspends Night Clubs Amid Fears Of Omnicron
Youth Mobilised To Help Fight GBV
Exclusive: How Did CIMERWA Plc Fetch Rwf67.3B In A Pandemic?
UK Removes All 11 Countries From Red List
Study Finds Rwandan Women In Agriculture Squeezed, Economically Marginalized
FDU-Inkingi Leaders Discuss Strategy, Rusesabagina
Uganda, DRC Claim Early Victory Against ADF Rebels
Kenya Airways Starts Direct Flights From Juba to Khartoum
UK Removes All 11 Countries From Red List
Exclusive: How Did CIMERWA Plc Fetch Rwf67.3B In A Pandemic?
President Kagame Delivers Remarks At AGRF, Joins Presidential Panel
Live Conference: Invest In Rwanda AGRF 2020 Deal Room
KG Craft Cafe Is Indeed A Hidden Gem In Kigali
“Rwanda Is Moving From An Agriculture-based Ecomomy To A Knowledge-based One” – Nadia Uwamahoro On Under 40 CEOs
Kidumu Drops New Hit, Lectures Men On Romance
Find us on Twitter
@taarifarwanda
Trending
-
National2 days ago
FDU-Inkingi Leaders Discuss Strategy, Rusesabagina
-
National22 hours ago
Uganda, DRC Claim Early Victory Against ADF Rebels
-
National4 days ago
Kagame Praises Cape Town As A Reputable University In Africa
-
Politics4 days ago
Rwanda, Burundi Relations Improving, Officials Say
-
National3 days ago
Kagame Says Technology, Innovation “Driving Forces” Of Rwanda’s Economic Transformation
-
National3 days ago
Kinshasa-Brazzaville Road-rail Bridge To Cost €713.4M
-
CORONA VIRUS11 hours ago
UK Removes All 11 Countries From Red List
-
Business2 days ago
Kenya Airways Starts Direct Flights From Juba to Khartoum