Rwanda Suspends Night Clubs Amid Fears Of Omnicron

Rwandans are sliding back to tough restrictions as the government moves in to prevent the spread of Omnicron coronavirus variant.

“Night clubs are suspended as is live band entertainment in other venues. organised concerts will be approved on case by case basis by Rwanda Development Board,” reads in part a communiqué from the Prime Minister’s office.

“Movements are prohibited between midnight to 4am. All businesses must close by 11pm according to the statement released by Prime Minister’s office. Public offices will operate at no more than 30% capacity and private businesses will operate at 50% capacity and must comply with covid-19 prevention measures,” the statement said.

Under the new restrictions that will go on for a month, traditional, civil and religious weddings guests should not exceed 30% of venue capacity and must not exceed 100 persons.

The Omnicron variant was first detected in South Africa and has been fast spreading across Europe, Asia, and America. The variant has been seen in over 10 countries in Africa so far.

Rwanda’s Ministry of Health said in a statement early on Thursday that the omicron variant was found in 6 people in the samples taken from those who traveled to the country and those they were in contact with.

Meanwhile, Rwanda and dozens of countries have blacklisted South Africa and its neighbours since South African scientists flagged Omicron last week.

Rwanda suspended direct flights to and from southern Africa due to the new variant, the prime minister’s office has said.