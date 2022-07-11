The prestigious Rwanda Summer Golf event is back with more pomp, beach sports, kayaking, lots of nyama Choma, music and rewards lined-up for best performers of diverse categories.

Located in Rwamagana district on the shores of Lake Muhazi, about 40 minutes drive outside Rwanda’s capital Kigali, Rwanda Summer Golf 3rd edition kicks off on July 16.

Falcon Golf & Country Club is located at Nyamabuye village located at Gati cell in Gishali sector,Rwamagana district. The facility offers luxury events, outside catering services and a neat golf course.

At the event, over 2150 people are scheduled to participate. Expect to play golf, cycling, boat riding, kayaking, beach volleyball, berbeque treat, bike riding and later dance away the night at a concert as Kigali’s best DJs scratch the disks.

The forthcoming Rwanda Summer-Golf 2022 at Falcon Golf & Country Club will be a one-day event proposed to spur development of local sports tourism under the TemberURwanda program.

This annual event is sponsored by several brands including Cimerwa Cement Limited Rwanda’s leading cement manufacturer and Volkswagen Rwanda (VW) a Mobility Solutions company in Rwanda, among others.

Rwanda Summer Golf comes with several benefits to the Rwamagana district local economy- nearly all foods, fruits, chicken, eggs, milk, alcohol, coffee and meat will be supplied from local sources and this will have a direct impact on their incomes.

Innocent Rutamu the proprietor of Falcon Golf & Country Club is also an agile experienced golfer.

He told Taarifa on Monday, “this 3rd edition comes after a serious interruption by Covid-19 Pandemic. It will be held in the most open environment but usual cautions will be in place.”

Rutamu has promised participants, “after the golf game entertainment will have more vibes than in previous editions!”

“We want to grow this brand, and if possible take it to Kigali in the future to give golfers and other visitors more opportunities for accommodation and other attractions,” he said.

According to Rutamu there is a possibility in coming years that the Rwanda Summer Golf will be a week-long festival with more activities over and above golf, “We want to bring Africa to Rwanda using golf as a catalyst.”