Hackers can easily interfere with a video conferencing session conducted under zoom technology- Rwanda Information Society Authority (RISA) has cautioned government.

For example a hacker may post obscene images in the middle of the video conferencing session. This malicious act is now called zoombombing.

Established in 2017, RISA is mandated with digitising the Rwandan society through an increased usage of ICT as a crosscutting enabler for the development of other sectors.

On March 21, Rwanda government announced a countrywide lockdown which would see a ban on gatherings, closure of schools, airports, borders and closure of all markets except those selling essential commodities. The lockdown has been extended up to April 19.

Ever since the lockdown took effect, several public and private institutions have been conducting their interactions through digital means but most notably using zoom video conferencing to virtually see each other in a meeting.

For example President Paul Kagame participated in a virtual G20 Summit in capacity as serving Chairperson of the AUDA-NEPAD.

Kagame sat in front of a giant screen as he carefully took part in the virtual deliberations. However, it is not clear whether; the president was hooked onto this virtual summit via zoom.

Zoom Video Communications is an American remote conferencing services company headquartered in San Jose, California.

Cyber security experts have warned that those using the Windows version of Zoom at risk of inadvertently handing over access to their Microsoft Outlook inbox or SharePoint document storage system.

Before British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was admitted into Intensive care unit, he had posted a photo of the Zoom meeting to Twitter, including the ID number and names of participants.

According to Matthew Hickey, founder of Hacker House said; “The screen shot shows that the Digital Cabinet is using the Microsoft client version of Zoom, which can be exploited by an attacker to potentially gather credentials to use in further attacks through use of UNC paths as links in a chat.”

Technical Proof That Zoom Is Not Safe

In March, a team of American hackers, makers, builders, and breakers grouped under SecKC group – the Kansas City’s longest-running monthly security meet-up joined hands with an independent cyber security researcher Trent Lo to demonstrate how Zoom is hackable.

The two technology experts built zWarDial- an automated tool for finding non-password protected Zoom meetings. In this case, zWarDial was used to track down Zoom meeting IDs and attempt to breach them in order to get unauthorised access, which in turn explained not just how vulnerable, but also how seemingly easy it might be for malicious attackers to hack into ongoing Zoom meetings — an act that has become unduly popular as ‘zoombombing’.

zWarDial could find about 110 ongoing Zoom meetings each hour, hence processing over 2,000 Zoom meetings across the world in a single day.

Security researchers found that the zWarDial tool returned a 14 percent success rate of identifying open meetings.

For example, Taiwan on Wednesday banned the use of Zoom for official government communications and remote meetings, joining Elon Musk’s Tesla and SpaceX as well as the New York City Department of Education in prohibiting the app.

Because of this level of vulnerability posed by zoom, RISA has endorsed other forms public officials can engage in video conferencing without falling prey to hackers. These new choices include Microsoft Teams and Webex