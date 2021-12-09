Business
Rwanda Standards Board Begins Automating Its Services
The Rwanda Standards Board (RSB) has launched a Single Window Information for Trade (SWIFT) effectively automating all its services.
The US$ 125,000 project was financed by USAID Rwanda through TradeMark East Africa.
The automation is expected to drastically reduce the time and cost of seeking various services from the board by the business community and other clients due to shift from the manual system that required many physical visits to the board.
Among the new and enhanced services now available online are applications for System Certification, Training, Made in Rwanda Logo, Calibration of Instruments, Sample Testing, Lab Designation, Various Licenses and Authorization to Break Seal.
Other services now available online are Verification of Certificates issued by RSB, Purchase of Rwanda Standards and Integration to the EAC Bureaus of Standards Information Sharing Platforms.
Speaking during the launch event, RSB Director General Raymond Murenzi hailed the automation noting that clients seeking various standards services from the board will now do so at a click of a button.
“Today everyone, from wherever they are, can access and buy a standard, request for any of our services, be able to monitor the progress of their application and get the service fully offered. This an outstanding addition to the performance of our systems, and an incredible gain in the journey towards realizing our endeavours to be a trusted party in delivering standards-based and customer-suited solutions that contribute in the country’s socio-economic development” noted Murenzi.
USAID Rwanda Head of Economic Growth Unit Amy Beeler speaking at the event said the automation comes at a very critical time given the Covid Pandemic “Digitization is really important at this time and glad to see RSB being ahead of the park by being this innovative and ensuring services to its clients will now be uninterrupted”.
TMEA Rwanda Country Director Patience Mutesi said the automation of RSB’s services will greatly boost competitiveness of Rwandese goods and enable greater access to international markets.
“The SWIFT project we are launching today is a build up to a Phase one automation of some of the RSB services,” he said.
Phase 2 has already enabled online provision of an even broader spectrum of services online.
This greatly reduced the time and cost of such services, making Rwandese goods more competitive, making them access more local and international markets, ultimately improving the economy and standards of living.
During the Pilot Phase of the upgrade RSB received 524 standards requests, 112 standards were purchased, 69 Training requests, 18 applications for product certification, 5 applications for system certification were registered, 609 Test requests, 209 calibration requests were registered for 1000 equipment recorded, 96 verification requests were registered for 497 equipment recorded, 509 payment advice prepared, and 265 payments completed.
The project launched today is a build up on a Phase 1 project also supported by TradeMark East Africa.
The earlier phase undertaken some years back greatly improved operational efficiency and enabled the board’s quick service to the public and the business community.
DRC, France Sign €500M Investment Deal
France’s development Agency (AFD) and the Democratic Republic of the Congo have signed a €500million investment deal.
According to details on Tuesday, President Félix Tshisekedi and Rémy Rioux the AFD chief executive inked their signatures on the memorandum of understanding.
Mr. Rioux, his delegation came to see “the solidity” of the economic policy of the DRC as well as the macroeconomic and financial framework.
The French Development Agency (AFD) is a public financial institution that implements the policy defined by the French government, acts to combat poverty and promote sustainable development.
Present on four continents through a network of 75 offices, AFD finances and supports projects that improve the living conditions of populations, support economic growth and protect the planet. In 2015, AFD allocated €8.3 billion euros to financing projects in developing countries and in favor of overseas departments, regions and communities.
To demonstrate this commitment by France, two agreements were also signed, one of 10 million euros for “teacher training in the DRC” which, he says, is a contribution to education policy and the other agreement concerns the modernization of the financial authorities of the Ministry of Finance, with a view to increasing the rate of mobilization of domestic resources.
Currently, there are 9 main projects in DR Congo in connection with their objectives: the promotion of bilingual learning in French-speaking sub-Saharan Africa, the support of sustainable forest management, a better distribution of the uses of the waters of the basin.
Congo-Oubangui-Sangha (2nd largest basin in the world), better access to drinking water to fight cholera, a new innovative system for access to drinking water in Kinshasa the capital of the country, a modernization of the vocational training offer in South Kivu, a modernization of the vocational training offer in Bas-Congo, an improvement in mother-child health by supporting two referral hospitals, equitable access to quality education for Congolese children.
PPC Africa Sustainability Model: CIMERWA’s Corporate Social Investment
One of the most prominent trends amongst corporates in recent years is the growing focus on Corporate Social Investment (CSI).
Given the political, economic, social, and environmental crises that the world at large is confronting, corporates have a role to play in contributing to the socio-economic well-being of the communities they operate in.
Among the businesses impacting the community it operates in is Rwanda’s leading and only integrated cement manufacturer for over three decades, CIMERWA Plc.
CIMERWA Plc is the only cement company in Rwanda that mines raw materials, produces clinker concentrate, packs, and sells cement for general and civil construction.
Our production plant in Bugarama, Rusizi District near the South-Western border of Rwanda manufactures cement that enables us to serve the Rwanda market and neighbouring countries such as DRC and Burundi.
Established in 1982, CIMERWA Plc has actively contributed to the Rwandan market and is collaborating with communities, making a positive impact through its sustainability model.
2020 marked a milestone for us as CIMERWA; following approval by the Capital Markets Authority (CMA) and the Rwanda Stock Exchange (RSE), our shares were listed publicly.
CIMERWA Plc became the second company to list by introduction, and the tenth to be listed on the Main Investment Market Segment of the RSE.
The 344,575,560 shares (49% of 703,219,520 total shares) worth about Rwf 41 billion (US$41 million) are available for trading to the investor community at Rwf 120 per share.
“Strengthening Rwanda is a shared responsibility. We are cognizant of this fact and have a formula that works with a strong team, experienced, and committed Board. We have a resilient business model and supportive stakeholders.
As we continue in our journey, we are more than ready to continue supplying our SIMA NYARWANDA and stay on the course of delivering our business strategy,” says Albert Sigei CIMERWA Plc CEO.
CIMERWA Plc is fully focused on the journey of strengthening Rwanda and is laying a strong foundation for future generations while improving the livelihoods of Rwanda’s people.
We are committed to building strong partnerships with leaders and members of the local community, and CSI is ingrained in the way we do business.
CIMERWA Plc has established a range of CSI guided by our five key strategic pillars of Education, Health, Enterprise Development (with a special focus on women and youth), Environmental protection, and Sustainable Infrastructure Development.
Our CSI works in tandem with the overall business strategy, maximizing value for the company without sacrificing serving Rwanda’s communities.
Every social investment seeks to add value that is relevant to the affected stakeholders and promote community health.
Our investments protect and preserve local cultural heritage, are realistic, sustainable, and maintainable in the long run, and they tangibly bridge socio-economic gaps.
According to the Human Development report published by UNDP, Rwanda’s Human Development Index (HDI) value in 2019 was 0.543- putting the country in the low human development category. It is ranked 160 out of 189 countries and territories.
UNDP describes HDI as a “summary measure of average achievement in key dimensions of human development: a long and healthy life, being knowledgeable and having a decent standard of living.”
To improve the lives of those in communities across Rwanda, CIMERWA Plc has invested over Rwf 118,634, 711 towards CSI projects across our five key pillars since 2020.
This effort is part of our contribution to complement the good work being done by the Government through the country’s vision 2050.
CIMERWA Plc’s direct and indirect contributions are supporting the reconstruction of the local economy.
Rwanda’s construction sector remains one of the four key sectors that propel the country towards the National Strategy for Transformation (NST1), which aims to lay the foundation for sustained growth and transformation for the future with the private sector’s facilitation, maximizing the contribution to Rwanda’s development.
In response to the exceptional circumstances presented by the Covid-19 pandemic, CIMERWA Plc implemented numerous initiatives.
The company rose to the challenge by putting measures in place to safeguard the community it operates in.
This includes provision of face masks to employees and surrounding community members and launching of extensive Covid-19 awareness campaign in different markets surrounding the CIMERWA plant.
In addition, the CIMERWA Plc team also made a contribution towards the Covid-19 fund and assisted the Ministry of Health by facilitating screening and testing of all CIMERWA Plc staff and people in surrounding communities.
The Covid-19 pandemic has highlighted the importance of effective governance in the water and sanitation sector.
During the pandemic, CIMERWA Plc has understood the challenge of striving to be an effective line of defence while facing threats on multiple fronts to keep water flowing.
We supported the construction of six (6) automated handwashing stations in the District of Rusizi, and the provision of clean tap water to surrounding homesteads.
With the operation of the CIMERWA Plc Water Treatment Plant, we continue to contribute to the health and economic development of Rwanda.
The water treatment plant, which has a capacity of 2,60 m3 per day, supplies clean water to more than 3,500 families in the neighbouring villages through company-owned pipelines. This is an important boost to sanitation and health in the area.
Another significant project that in improving the health of communities is the CIMERWA Factory Clinic, established at the plant premises in 1984.
It comprises a pharmacy, a 14-bed facility, and a laboratory manned by trained staff.
In addition to being open to the staff of the plant and their dependents, the health centre is available to the local population who pay a subsidized consultation fee.
The Health Centre records 1,200-1,500 consultations per month. Approximately 70% of the patients are local people, and only 30% are CIMERWA Plc employees and their dependents.
Monthly reports of check-ups at the Clinic are reported to the Government with close collaboration with the Ministry of Health.
Immunization is also carried out at the health centre, with vaccines provided by the relevant authorities.
In line with the Government of Rwanda’s priority to provide safe education for all, CIMERWA Plc supplied cement to the Ministry of Education’s school expansion project where over 22,000 classrooms were built nationwide over a short span of 3 months.
It also donated Rfw20M to supplement the Government budget in this program.
Additionally, CIMERWA Plc constructed and supports the L’Educateur school that caters to more than 500 students.
CIMERWA Plc’s also works to encourage entrepreneurship and SME development by establishing and supporting small business empowerment programs.
The Government of Rwanda has successfully created an institutional framework which is conducive to the growth of entrepreneurship.
A key example of our contribution is the establishment and support of a tailoring co-operative as well the establishment of the Muganza local produce trading market.
PPC Africa, Southern Africa’s leading cement manufacturer is the largest CIMERWA Shareholder with a 51% stake. CIMERWA Plc has strategically mirrored and aligned with PPC Africa’s Pan-African message.
“As PPC Africa we continue to thrive guided by our purpose to empower people so they can experience a better quality of life.
This purpose has driven integrated thinking across the group’s operations which also extends to our CSI. We’re all responsible for sustaining our communities and as a group we aim to assist, benefit and empower marginalised individuals and communities, using a strong developmental approach that utilises company resources for the benefit of individuals and communities,” says Mokate Ramafoko, Managing Director PPC International.
PPC has not only invested in the CIMERWA business, but has been instrumental in providing technical support and expertise, as well as providing further on-the-job training to our local employees.
PPC has been in the cement business for more than 125 years and is a public listed company on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange.
PPC Africa is a leading provider of building materials and solutions, including high-quality and consistent cement, aggregates, metallurgical-grade lime, burnt dolomite, limestone, ready-mix, and fly ash.
Currently, it has 11 cement factories operating across the continent, the company has an annual production capacity of approximately 11,6 million tonnes of cement products. Headquartered in South Africa, it also operates in Rwanda, Botswana, DRC, Ethiopia, and Zimbabwe.
More than ever, PPC Africa is investing in ethical and sustainable operations.
It values its sustainable contribution to the growth and development of the communities that it operates in.
As we continue the journey to sustainably contribute to the growth and development of the communities that are part of PPC Africa’s footprint, our upcoming feature explores our activities in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).
Read more about PPC’s sustainability efforts, and learn how we are creating a better life for our stakeholders here:
RUSIZI II Border To Boost Trans-border Trade, Ease Service Delivery
The modern RUSIZI II border post between Rwanda and DR Congo under construction is expected to boost trade and ease free movement of goods and people in the respective countries.
It is expected that on the completion of this modern border post, the quick service delivery at this border post will increase the pace it was working on hence smoothening trade between Rwanda and DRC.
Occasionally, the cargo trucks would spend 1 to 2 hours on the border post but with the new development it is estimated the cargo trucks will not spend more than 20 minutes at the checking point and this will enable servicing of 200 cargo trucks in just 24 hours.
These service deliveries will be facilitated by the Integrated Border Management (IBM) a modern national immigration system that tracks an eye on all incoming and outgoing commodities digitally.
The project is sponsored by the European Union and Trade Mark East Africa.
While launching the event, Francois Habitegeko, the Governor of Western Province said Rwanda and DRC were both members of CEPGL but now that they are East African Community partner states which is an opportunity for both countries to boost bilateral trade.
Governor of Western Province said the flow of goods and services will increase via transiting to and fro in both countries. “Through this project we wish that people shouldn’t stay long on the border standing and waiting. Therefore, for movement of goods and services to be delivered smoothly, we must have infrastructures that smoothens the speedy deliveries,” he said
“Time is money and therefore to reduce the time people spend on the border post,” he added.
RUSIZI One Border Post will have an established office in Rwanda border and another in DR, a customs union and staffs houses, banks, RSSB offices, a cargo truck park among other construction necessary.
The governor of the Southern Kivu province, Marc Malago Kashekere said the border post will be complete in the nearest possible period. “The technical work and the environmental study are already accomplished only what we are remaining is the expropriation and compensating the settlers in the area.”
Officials also say, Rwanda and DRC are in negotiations on the 266 families that must be expropriated and given equal and fair compensation in the border areas of two countries.
It is expected that the 18 months’ project will start by January 2022 with 20 20 million euros and the construction companies will be starting their initial construction according to officials.
The immigration statistics indicate RUSIZI border post II received 12,000 travelers but dropped to 6000 to 7000 to pandemic disruption. Also, before COVID-19 almost 150 crossed the border but now they are 70 to 100 only crossing the area.
Statistics indicate that cross border trade with DRC amounts to an average of USD$100 million annually with approximately US$30 million going through RUSIZI border post.
Rwanda and Congo remain the biggest trade allies over the past year. In 2019, Rwanda exported goods worth US$372 million to DRC accounting to 32% of Rwanda’s total exports.
The two countries have been cooperating on the diverse projects especially those related to energy investments along its borders. In 2019, Rwanda and Congo alongside other CEPGL member countries meet in Kinshasha and signed RUSIZI III hydro power project agreements worth US$700 million that was expected to offer 147 MW hydropower regional project between Burundi, DRC and Rwanda.
