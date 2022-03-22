Rwanda, Smart Africa Launch First National Digital Academy

Smart Africa’s capacity building arm, The Smart Africa Digital Academy (SADA) in partnership with Rwanda’s Ministry of ICT and Innovation, have launched a national digital academy in the country, marking the official kick off of in-country implementation of the initiative.

The agreement is contained within a MOU signed today between the Smart Africa Alliance and the Rwanda’s Ministry of ICT.

This follows the continental launch of SADA that took place in the Republic of Congo last month.

A pan-African dynamic learning ecosystem, SADA aims to improve digital skills qualifications, employability, and meet the emerging talent needs of African citizens.

The national digital academy will support the uniquely identified digital skills priority needs at the national level.

Additionally, such national digital academies will soon be rolled out in Benin, Burkina Faso, Côte d’Ivoire, Ghana and Tunisia.

In 2021 ahead of this official launch, SADA implemented capacity building activities in Rwanda where more than 500 security forces were trained under SADA’s ICT Skills and Capacity Building Spectrum.

461 command students and staff in Gako as well as 71 Senior Officials in Nyakinama were enrolled and successfully completed a training in Digital Literacy which covered modules such as Computer and online essentials, online elaboration and cyber security.

As part of next steps, Smart Africa and the Ministry of ICT and Innovation will continue to engage with the key stakeholders to implement the identified initiatives under the SADA Rwanda framework.

Planned initiatives include training and certification of Government technicians in advanced computing, training of teachers and Agri entrepreneurs as well as regulators, with the support of partners such as GIZ, World Bank, Intel, HPE.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Lacina Koné, the Director General and CEO of Smart Africa said that, “Rwanda is one of the pioneers of digital adoption and has been doing an amazing job in improving digital skills for its citizens. We are pleased to contribute positively to the nation capacity building through the launch of SADA in Rwanda.”

“Digital skills are the cornerstone of the digital transformation that we seek to attain. Our partners recognize that as proven by their vital support to this important initiative,” he added.

Hon. Paula Ingabire, Minister of ICT and Innovation who graced the launch thanked Smart Africa and said “We welcome this transformative partnership with Smart Africa and we are delighted to be among the seven countries where this programme was piloted. Rwanda is keen to develop digital skills across the entire spectrum and we hope to leverage this programme to equip our citizens with digital skills in different sectors to increase their participation in the digital economy.”

Since its start of operation in August 2020, focusing on the Capacity Building for Decision Makers (CBDM) module, SADA has trained over 2,000 policy and decision-makers across 26 countries in trending digital transformation topics including Artificial Intelligence Use Cases, 5G Connectivity, Data Protection and Privacy, Rural Broadband Policies, Security Technologies, Regulatory and Innovative Sandboxing Environments, Data Centers and Cloud, Digital Identity for Underserved, ePayment, etc.

The objective is to reach over 22,000 trained beneficiaries by 2023, supported by the SADA In-country implementation wave.

The German government is one of the major partners of the project.

“Smart Africa is one of our most important partners and we really appreciate this strong collaboration with Germany based on mutual values and ambitions,” Dr. Thomas Kurz, German Ambassador to Rwanda, said during the event.

“Amongst the many projects we share, SADA, which now officially starts in Rwanda, is of utmost importance to development cooperation as it lays the foundation for countless other areas,” he added.

He said that by creating and promoting fair and agile policies SADA is making an essential contribution to digital and sustainable transformation, and “I am glad to see how this progress is driven by and in Rwanda.”

“Even now, I perceive a great development in Rwanda regarding digital transformation and I am delighted that Rwanda is acting as a role-model for other African countries,” he said.