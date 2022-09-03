The Pan African Infrastructure developer, ARISE IP, has entered a construction partnership deal with Rwanda Development Board to develop Bugesera Industrial Zone.

The signing of the agreement comes after the parliament approved the construction deal last month.

During the signing of the contract, Gagan Gupta, the CEO of the ARISE IPP said; “We are honored to support the Rwanda authorities to support an industrial infrastructure in Rwanda in Bugesera.”

“With our experience, we intend to support the government of Rwanda’s effort to further develop the country,” he said.

Arise IIP, which has entered into a joint venture with Rwanda to develop the industrial zone will build a 330 hectares in three different phases.

The report by the Senate Committee on Economic Development and finance shows that 330 hectares for the Bugesera industrial park are fully expropriated.

It is expected that a bulk blending fertilizer and storage plant to produce and distribute fertilizers is set to be completed by 2023.

ARISE Integrated Industrial Platforms (IIP) has two shareholders: Africa Finance Corporation (AFC) and Africa Transformation and Industrialization Fund (ATIF).

AFC is a pan-African Multilateral Development Financial Institution established in 2007 by sovereign African states to provide pragmatic solutions to Africa’s infrastructure deficit and challenging operating environment.

ATIF (Africa Transformation and Industrialization Fund) is an investment company established in 2022. Its aims is to bring solutions to the gaps hampering African development. To do so, it will invest, alone or with co-investors, in assets supporting the continent’s industrialization and economic development, while keeping a strong commitment to environmental and social sustainability.