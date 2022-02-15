Rwanda Signs Agreement With Dalhousie University

Albert Maniratunga, Director General of Transport at the Ministry responsible for Trade could be destined for trouble in his civil service career following his actions that undermine his superior.

On February 1 Albert Maniratunga wrote a letter in Kirundi language informing the public that following the increase in gasoline prices a few days earlier, public transport prices in Bujumbura were going to be increased by the sum of BIF100 while in the rest of the country, this increase was going to be around 25%.

Thus, for example, the price of the Bujumbura-Cankuzo link had reached, according to the figures published by this commission, the sum of BIF16,000.

The said commission was made up of two directors general assigned to the Ministry in charge of Trade and a director general employed at the Ministry of Hydraulics, Energy and Mines.

Marie-Chantal Nijimbere the Minister in charge of Trade, on February 4, said she was surprised to have seen a statement signed by the commission circulating on social media a decision announcing a rise in transport prices from a commission “irregularly convened”.

The minister stated that she was not at all convinced by the explanations provided by the members of this commission summoned for the occasion. And to put forward the main grievances against the Commission’s letter: non-compliance with the administrative procedure for convening the meeting; absence of consultation of the hierarchical authorities; a price increase fixed without prior study.

Minister Nijimbere also criticized the members of the Commission for not having submitted their conclusions to the ministry for which she is responsible before validation.

Faced with all these irregularities, the Minister declared the cancellation of this price increase set by the commission chaired by Albert Maniratunga.

In a letter of February 4, the Director of Transport at the Ministry in charge of Trade challenged the decision of his supervisory minister ordering him to cancel the increase in transport prices set by the commission he chaired. This attitude has since triggered strong criticism from the political class and civil society.

Many Internet users have accused Maniratunga of gross insubordination.

According to the minister , the Commission had been irregularly convened, the DG of Transport and chairman of the said commission defends himself from any illegitimacy of this commission: “The procedure used to set the new transport tariffs is a practice regularly used .”

On the Ministers request for the cancellation of the decisions of the Commission r, Maniratunga said he found that the Commission had worked “in all legality” and that its decisions were “favourably received by all the beneficiaries”. As proof, according to the DG of transport: no dispute observed on the ground.

In the end, the chairman of the commission said he was unable to cancel his decisions contrary to the recommendations of his supervisory minister and said, “to give full latitude to the competent authority to proceed with this cancellation”.