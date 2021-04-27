Tech
Rwanda Showcases e-Mobility Technology
Rwanda’s Infrastructure Ministry is this Tuesday showcasing the e-Mobility Technology – an event that will go through until 2PM later in the day.
The showcase is organised in partnership with Rwanda Environment Management Authority (REMA) and The Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI).
According to REMA, “vehicular emissions are the largest contributor to air pollution in Rwanda’s urban centres,” this showcase therefore is exhibiting innovations that seek to cut down on such emissions.
This inaugural event also seeks to demonstrate the power and potential of sustainable transport to create jobs, grow the economy and improve health outcomes for all.
e-Mobility or specifically Electro mobility represents the concept of using electric power-train technologies, in-vehicle information, and communication technologies and connected infrastructures to enable the electric propulsion of vehicles and fleets.
Powertrain technologies include full electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids, as well as hydrogen fuel cell vehicles that convert hydrogen into electricity.
e-Mobility efforts are motivated by the need to address corporate fuel efficiency and emission requirements, as well as market demands for lower operational costs.
Road map for e-mobility transition in Rwanda
Since Electric vehicles (EV) are gaining popularity among both governments and the private sector globally as an energy efficient mobility technology, Rwanda embraces the fact that their expansion is now inevitable, as they aim to scale up their nascent e-moto industry.
Researchers recommend e-mobility be implemented in the context of a wider vision and set of policies that increase person-carrying capacity of roads, implement complete streets and integrate different modes of transport.
The researchers suggest that government of Rwanda identifies a viable market segment of early EV adopters, and apply a combination of fiscal incentives including price subsidies, well-targeted tax breaks, and non-fiscal incentives to increase e-mobility in the early stages.
According to statistics (2020), Rwanda has 221,000 registered vehicles consisting of 52% motorcycles and 38% passenger vehicles of which at least 30,000 are in Kigali.
The number of vehicles is increasing rapidly (almost 12% per year) and the government is thus concerned about deteriorating air quality in Kigali and rising fuel import bills (12% of total imports).
A recent EV study recommended that government should aim to convert 30% of motorcycles, 8% of cars, 20% buses and 25% of mini and micro buses to electric power, by 2030, although senior officials and private sector firms have expressed their desire for a faster transition, especially in e-motos.
Currently, Volkswagen is also exploring electric mobility solutions and Global Green Growth Institute is studying the possibility of introducing e-buses.
Electrification of motorbikes will improve air quality and therefore health outcomes, cut carbon emissions (from about 55.1 grams per kilometre for ICE-motos to about 13.3 grams per kilometre for e-motos),
DRC’s Prime Minister Rejects Integration Of Rebels Into Army, Police
The Congolese government rejected any proposal that seeks to incorporate rebels into its Army and Police.
In the security component of his program presented this Monday, April 26, 2021 to the National Assembly, the Prime Minister declared that the government will not accept under any circumstances the incorporation of the rebels into the army or the police.
Jean-Michel Sama Lukonde announced the merger of the disarmament, demobilization and reintegration (DDR) program and that of stabilization and reconstruction of areas emerging from armed conflicts (STAREC) into a single program called disarmament, demobilization and reintegration, community and stabilization (DDRCS).
“The merger is for more coherence but also and above all to achieve more effectively a holistic reintegration of demobilized persons into economic and public interest activities far from the profession of arms. And this in particular through a series of professional trainings. As a result, the government no longer intends to accept in any agreement the incorporation of the rebels into the army or the police,” Lukonde said.
The head of government also highlighted the creation within the army and the police of elite units capable of projecting themselves into war and conflict zones, before the end of the present five-year term.
“This will involve the retraining and reorganization of existing units as well as the organization of special and specific training cycles for new units,” said J-M Sama Lukonde.
Harley-Davidson Releases U$30,000 Electric Motorcycle
Motocycle enthusiasts have something unique awaiting release from Harley-Davidson.
The electric motorcycle Harley-Davidson is rolling out this year, it hopes will capture the imagination of a new generation of riders. Harley-Davidson has been testing this electric motorcycle for more than four years.
This new monster costs nearly U$30,000 and can go zero to 60 mph in three seconds. There is no clutch and no shifting.
Harley’s traditional, non-electric motorcycles range from about U$6,900 for a compact, urban model to nearly U$44,000 for a fully-loaded touring bike.
It Features high-quality Brembo brakes, fully adjustable Showa suspension, Michelin sports tires, improved anti-lock brakes for cornering, traction control, etc.
Apart from its electric motor, another feature that makes the LiveWire a different bike is its large number of online services .
Its Telematic Control Unit, placed under the seat, allows the user to access all the functionalities from his smartphone .
You can check data such as the status of the motorcycle, the level of battery charge or information about the trip in progress.
In addition, it has a s alarm system that notifies at the moment if you are stealing the motorcycle or if it is the object of some type of vandalism.
800 Chinese Companies To Invest In Tanzania
More than 800 Chinese companies have expressed interest in setting up shop in Tanzania according to the country’s Presidency.
Details indicate that the representatives of Chinese Business Chamber of Tanzania have met with President Samia Suluhu to discuss various issues pertaining to investments.
Areas of investment interest according to the Tanzanian government include; mobile phone industry, Human Medicine, Cars and Industrial parks.
China and Tanzania enjoy deep cooperation dating back decades since 1961.
Chinese President Xi Jinping visited the East African country in 2013 saying his visit aimed at consolidating the traditional friendship, charting the course for future cooperation and promoting common development. He believed the visit would surely inject new vigor and vitality into the development of bilateral friendly cooperative relations.
As one of the major recipients of China’s aid to Africa, Tanzania has received more than 100 cooperation projects and programs totalling over U$ 2 billion since the early 1960s, although exact calculations are not available..
According to the United Nations COMTRADE database on international trade,Tanzania exports to China was U$144.59 Million during 2018.
China, the world’s biggest importer of soybeans, opened its market to Tanzania as it seeks to reduce its reliance on the United States and Brazil for supplies of the oilseed.
