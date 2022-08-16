A combined horticultural, coffee and tea exports in the just concluded week fetched a total of U$2,688,683 the National Agricultural Export Development Board (NAEB) reported on Monday August 15.

According to details seen by Taarifa, horticultural exports (fruits, vegetables & flowers)for last week fetched U$744,858 from 983.23MT. Most of these products were shipped to The Netherlands, the United Kingdom, UAE, and DRC.

The country also exported 397.9MT of tea worth U$1,071,568 to Pakistan, Egypt, and the United Kingdom.

Coffee exported was in volumes of 170.2MT valued at U$872,257 and sold at U$5.12/Kg. NAEB reported on monday that this coffee was shipped to Belgium, USA, and Qatar.