Rwanda readies to form strategies aimed at tapping into the opportunities in the Francophone speaking community (OIF).

According to Rwandan officials, the move will allow Rwanda expand its economic muscle in OIF if these opportunities are exploited.

Louise Mushikiwabo, who is the General Secretary of the community, while addressing local press, said that the OIF has a large community with a big market population that Rwanda should exploit for trade purposes.

She said that the community has a population of 320 million and called upon Rwandans to gather efforts in doing business as they join the community.

“Among the 300 million people are dominant in African countries” she said adding “it’s robust and young populations are beneficial in terms of business if trade partnership are forged,” she said.

Minister of Trade and Industry, Beata Habyarimana, says, bringing together the Francophone population is an opportunity for the private sector in Rwanda.

“This ‘coming together’ is an opportunity that shouldn’t be wasted. Through this network, businesses will connect,” she said.

“Mutually, we have laid a favorable environment for investors who want to invest in Rwanda either by getting the Visa easily or smooth entrance in the country. So this was intentionally done to attract the foreign investors to come to Rwanda,” she added.

Today, Rwanda doubles roles of presiding over both the Commonwealth and the Organisation international de la Francophonie (OIF) which it seeks to benefit in the population of 3 billion people both combined.